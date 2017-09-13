Pakistan vs World XI: Darren Sammy Applauds Hassan Ali After Being Knocked Down By Him

Pakistan on Tuesday took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a 20-run victory over the World XI in a match in front of excited crowds amid tight security. The Twenty20 match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff. Long before the match started, around 9,000 police officers and paramilitary forces were deployed to the area, cordoning off the team's hotels and stadium. But the large security presence did little to temper the enthusiasm of fans in the cricket-mad country.

The match was marked by moments of friendship, camaraderie and warmth between the two sets of players. One particular incident during the World XI innings captured the spirit of the occasion. Hassan Ali's toe-crushing yorker resulted in Darren Sammy lying flat on his back. The West Indies all-rounder applauded the bowler, who then helped Sammy get back up on his feet.

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/Z1hSFWV9u9 Hassan Ali VS Darren Sammy | Brilliant yorker Pak VS World Xi match — Naseer Afridi (@Naseer7227) September 13, 2017

Sammy, who is a huge fan favorite in Pakistan, was cheered on by the home crowd as he clobbered three sixes during his unbeaten 29-run knock.

Darren Sammy, we are forever in your debt. — Shumail (@Shumyl) September 12, 2017

Darren Sammy cares for every Pakistani's happiness. My respect to this man. He's more Pakistani than most Pakistanis are. Hero, legend. — ?? (@IstanbulMiracle) September 12, 2017

I officially request Darren Sammy to be given a honorary citizenship of Pakistan ?? — Salman (@im__121) September 12, 2017

Pakistan, sent into bat by World XI skipper Faf du Plessis, notched 197-5 with Babar Azam hitting a rapid 52-ball 86. His career best Twenty20 score had ten boundaries and two sixes.

The World XI started off well with Tamim Iqbal hitting 18 with three boundaries and Hashim Amla smashing three boundaries and a six in his 17-ball 26 but left-arm pacer Rumman Raees dismissed both in the same over to put the brakes on their innings. Despite Skipper Faf du Plessis and Sammy's best efforts towards the end, the visitors were unable to see their team through.

The second game is scheduled for today and the third on Friday -- both in Lahore.

(With inputs from AFP)