Darren Sammy Plays Hilarious April Fool's Day Prank On Fans

Darren Sammy has endeared himself to Pakistan fans with some superlative performances for Peshawar Zalmi in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). Despite impressing for various domestic leagues around the world, the former West Indies captain has been out of favour with the national team. So, fans on social media were left shell-shocked when Sammy announced that he would be returning to the maroon of the West Indies and is heading to Pakistan for the the three-match Twenty20 international series. Sammy's tweet created a frenzy on social media with many Pakistan fans unable to contain their excitement at the prospect of seeing the all-rounder once again play in their country. But soon after, to the dismay of his fans, Sammy stated the real purpose behind his tweet.
"Can't believe this I'm gonna be in the Maroon again.. heading to Pakistan... I thought it was over.. I guess it's not," Sammy, who last played a T20I match for the West Indies in April 2016, tweeted.
I thought it was over.. I guess it's not.. #BackInTheMaroon pic.twitter.com/ihamwbzjUI— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) April 1, 2018
Fans on social media, especially those from Pakistan, welcomed the return of Sammy.
Sammy you are welcome always. But this time round your Zalmi mate HASSAN ALI will be waiting to get youout the first ball. Will be good to see you on the field again. I can say on behalf of all Pakistanis that Pakistan genuinely loves you for the way you have loved Pakistan.— MasoodSharif Khattak (@MSharifKhattak) April 1, 2018
However, Sammy revealed in another tweet that he was just pulling an April Fool's prank.
I am sorry guys... but wow so many ppl want to see me back.. #AprilFoolsPrank pic.twitter.com/vzJiCTQFfN— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) April 1, 2018
Meanwhile, Sammy's ability as an all-rounder would have come in handy for the visiting West Indies team as they were outclassed by Pakistan in the first T20I on Sunday night in Karachi.
Pakistan produced an all-round performance to thrash the West Indies side by 143 runs.
Put in to bat, Pakistan equalled their highest-ever T20I score of 203/5 as Hussain Talat (41), Fakhar Zaman (39) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (38) scored quickly to lay a solid foundation for a big score. Pakistan's most experienced T20I campaigner Shoaib Malik's (37 off 14 balls) late charge ensured that the home team posted a formidable total.
In reply, West Indies produced one of their worst batting performances in T20Is. The Windies lost wickets at regular intervals and were finally bundled out for a paltry 60, their lowest-ever T20I score.