Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Windies Lose Andre Fletcher Early

Pakistan posted a formidable total of 205/3 in 20 overs in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday. Riding on stellar half-centuries by Babar Azam and Hussain Talat (63), Pakitan ensured they continued their good form after losing Fakhar Zaman (6) early in the second over itself. Babar scored his highest T20I score after remaining unbeaten on 97 runs. He hit 13 fours and one six in his unbeaten knock. Talat was also in fantastic form as he hit his maiden T20I fifty in only 32 balls. Azam, on the other hand, kept on hitting fine boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. Talat hit boundaries all over the park but was unlucky to get out courtesy a brilliant catch by Windies skipper Jason Mohammed off Odean Smith's delivery in the 14th over. The next batsman was Asif Ali who continued his fine form from the Pakistan Super League. Samuel Badree dropped Babar in the 16th over on 78 runs. It was an easy catch but the Windies player spilled it over. However, Ali's catch was taken in the 17th over. Asif played a cameo scoring 14 runs off 8 balls hitting one four and a six.

Earlier on Sunday, it was a meek surrender from the West Indies as they slumped to their lowest-ever T20I score to lose the first instalment of the three-match series against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday. Things never got going for the visitors, who were facing a daunting task of chasing a mammoth 203 in their quota of 20 overs. Chadwick Walton sparked off by striking a six off the first ball but things for the Windies went only downhill after Mohammad Nawaz removed the opener on the fourth delivery of the second innings. Things got much worse for the touring party as a typical batting collapse followed and Pakistan bowlers rolled over their top-order leaving them reeling at 15/4.

22:04 IST: OUT! West Indies lose their first wicket as Andre Fletcher departs for 1. Windies 11/1

22:03 IST: FOUR! Walton drives the ball sweetly. West Indies 11/0

22:00 IST: Mohammad Amir bowls the second over.

21:56 IST: FOUR! A boundary for Chadwick Walton. Opens the face of the bat at the right time. West Indies 4/0

21:56 IST: Chadwick Walton and Andre Fletcher are out in the middle for the Windies chase. Mohammad Nawaz begins the proceedings for the hosts.

21:44 IST: Pakistan post 205/3 in 20 overs

21:44 IST: Babar Azam misses his ton. Remains unbeaten on 97 runs off 58 balls.

21:42 IST: 204/3 - This is Pakistan's highest-ever total in T20Is.

21:40 IST: FOUR! Babar Azam reaches 95 with a four. Pakistan reach 200

21:40 IST: Babar on 91 runs with 5 balls remaining for Pakistan's innings.

21:38 IST: SIX! Shoaib Malik strikes it cleanly over long on. Pakistan 194/3

21:37 IST: FOUR! What a good shot by Babar Azam. Nothing wrong with the ball, but the third man was inside the circle. 87 runs off 51 balls is his highest T20I score. Pakistan 188/3

21:33 IST: Babar Azam is now on 83. Will he reach to his hundred?

21:31 IST: FOUR! A good effort. Malik is off the mark with a boundary. He allowed the ball to come close to him. Pakistan 172/3

21:30 IST: Shoaib Malik is the new man in.

21:25 IST: OUT! Asif departs for 14 runs off 8 balls. A quick cameo.

21:22 IST: DROPPED! Badree drops Babar Azam on 78 runs in the 17th over. A top edge but Babar survives.

21:21 IST: SIX! Babar hits his first six of the match. He is now on 78 runs. Pakistan are the number 1 side in this format. Pakistan 162/2

21:18 IST: SIX! Asif Ali continues his fine form from the recently-concluded PSL. A maximum over the bowler's head.

21:20 IST: West Indies bowlers were good in the early overs but they gave too much room especially to Babar.

21:15 IST: FOUR! Asif Ali hits a sublime shot. Makes use of the width. A beautiful uppercut shot. Pakistan 139/2

21:10 IST: OUT! Hussain Talat departs for 63 runs. Pakistan lose their second wicket. Pakistan 130/2

21:06 IST: FOUR! Timing, placement. The shot had got everything on it. A sweet cover drive by Talat. Perfect shot. Pakistan 130/1

21:04 IST: Good fielding by Andre Fletcher at point. A rare sight in this match. Pakistan 122/1 in 12.4 overs

21:00 IST: FOUR! Babar finds the gap. A lot of power and muscle on that shot. Good shot at the short mid-wicket. Pakistan 119/1

20:57 IST: Hussain Talat hits maiden T20I fifty. Took 32 balls to reach his milestone. Pakistan 108/1 in 11.3 overs

20:55 IST: Awful fielding by the Windies players. Giving away free runs to the hosts.

20:55 IST: Fifty up for Babar Azam in 30 balls, his 4th T20I fifty.

20:50 IST: FOUR! Length delivery and punished by Babar. Fine leg up the circle and the bowler bowls it to the pads.

20:46 IST: FOUR! Third in the over for Babar. Poor fielding by the Windies. Easy picking for Babar. Pakistan 90/1 after 10 overs

20:45 IST: FOUR! Babar Azam opens the face of the bat and guides it to the boundary. Already 10 runs off the first four balls. Pakistan 85/1

20:45 IST: FOUR! Short ball. Talat plays it well over third man. Had enough time to place it as the third man was wide. Pakistan 81/1

20:42 IST: Keemo Paul is mixing it well really nice. Good bowling by the Windies. Unlucky to have hit for a four in the last ball. Pakistan 75/1 in 9 overs

20:34 IST: Odean Smith bowls a good first over. Just allowed the Pakistan batsmen singles. Six runs off the over. Pakistan 69/1 in 8 overs

20:33 IST: 50-run partnership up between Babar and Talat. A boundary to bring up the fifty-run partnership. Pakistan 63/1 in 7 overs

20:32 IST: A good recovery by Pakistan after losing Fakhar Zaman early in the second over.

20:27 IST: FOUR! What a shot. Talat is growing in confidence. Punches it over mid-on for a boundary. Pakistan 50/1 after 5.5 overs

20:25 IST: Kesrick Williams is the new bowler for the Windies.

20:22 IST: SIX! First of the night. A maximum on the mid off region by Talat. A flat six. Good use of the feet. Pakistan 40/1 in 4.4 overs

20:21 IST: FOUR! Delicate, sensible shot played at the side of the wicket. Hussain Talat is taking over the boundaries now.

20:19 IST: FOUR! The third boundary in four balls. A graceful drive by Azam. He looks on fire. Poor bowling by Emrit. 14 runs off the over. Good partnership building up between these two. Pakistan 30/1 in 4 overs

20:18 IST: FOUR! Poor bowling. Two boundaries already in this over. Easy soft ball on the pads and the ball races towards the leg side boundary.

20:17 IST: FOUR! Babar Azam finds the gap and a front foot cut shot for him. He stands and delivers. Wasn't a bad delivery but it was impeccably timed by Azam.

20:15 IST: Excellent over from Badree. Pakistan 16/1 after 3 overs

20:12 IST: Samuel Badree bowls the third over for the visitors.

20:10 IST: OUT! Fakhar departs for 6 runs. Good catch by Denesh Ramdin. He departs for 6 runs. A bouncer and Fakhar edges it to the keeper. Pakistan 11/1 in 1.4 overs

20:08 IST: This is a developing competition between Zaman and Azam. Both batsmen pleasing on the eye.

20:07 IST: TRIVIA! Last 18 T20Is for Pakistan, Won 15, Lost 3

20:05 IST: Rayad Emrit bowls the second over for the Windies. He is very experienced at the domestic level. Opportunity for him to shine with the ball.

20:04 IST: FOUR! Through that point region for a boundary for Fakhar Zaman. Front foot goes right in the pitch of the ball. Sweet timing. Pakistan 7/0 in 1 over

20:00 IST: Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are out in the middle. Keemo Paul begins the proceedings for West Indies.

19:58 IST: Fans thronging the stadium every passing hour.

19:53 IST: Pitch looks tailor-made for the batsmen. One can expect a lot of fours and sixes.

19:52 IST: Windies (Playing XI): Chadwick Walton, Andre Fletcher, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Rayad Emrit, Kesrick Williams, Samuel Badree, Odean Smith

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali

19:39 IST: Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat.

19:24 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

19:18 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20I straight from Karachi.