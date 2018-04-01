 
Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Hosts Look To Start The Series On A High

Updated: 01 April 2018 20:03 IST

Live Cricket Score, Pak vs WI 1st T20: West Indies' tour to Pakistan was due to take place in November last year.

Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Hosts Look To Start The Series On A High
Live Cricket Score, Pak vs WI 1st T20: The match will be played at National Stadium Karachi. © AFP

In another significant step towards the revival of international cricket in the country, Pakistan host World Twenty20 champions West Indies in three back-to-back Twenty20 internationals at the National Stadium in Karachi from Sunday. The Pakistan Cricket Board have put in place stringent security arrangements for the West Indies team, with 8,000 policemen and paramilitary personnel guarding the visitors in and around the hotel and stadium. The International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee David Boon will supervise the series while ICC general manager cricket Geoff Allardice and umpires' manager Adrian Griffith will also attend the matches to oversee arrangements. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The series comes as Pakistan is enjoying guarded optimism over the return of international cricket, driven from the country after a deadly militant attack targeting the Sri Lanka team in 2009. Earlier this month Karachi successfully hosted the final of the popular Pakistan Super League (PSL), becoming the second major venue to host international matches after Lahore hosted Zimbabwe in 2015. Lahore also hosted the PSL final in March last year, three World XI matches in September and one against Sri Lanka a month later.

Catch Live Updates of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and West Indies, straight from Karachi

20:03 IST: West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field

20:01 IST: Keemo Paul and Veerasammy Permaul are going to make their T20I debuts for the West Indies.

20:00 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and the West Indies.

Earlier, the Caribbean side's tour to Pakistan was due to take place in November last year, but adverse weather conditions in Lahore and the West Indies' major players commitment to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) became the main reasons behind the postponement. All-rounder Jason Mohammed has been called in to lead the notably weakened 13-man West Indies national side after regular T20I skipper Carlos Brathwaite, who rose to fame after smashing four consecutive sixes off England's Ben Stokes delivery to seal the 2016 World Twenty20 title, will miss the upcoming T20I series reportedly due to security concerns.

