Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Hosts Look To Start The Series On A High

In another significant step towards the revival of international cricket in the country, Pakistan host World Twenty20 champions West Indies in three back-to-back Twenty20 internationals at the National Stadium in Karachi from Sunday. The Pakistan Cricket Board have put in place stringent security arrangements for the West Indies team, with 8,000 policemen and paramilitary personnel guarding the visitors in and around the hotel and stadium. The International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee David Boon will supervise the series while ICC general manager cricket Geoff Allardice and umpires' manager Adrian Griffith will also attend the matches to oversee arrangements. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The series comes as Pakistan is enjoying guarded optimism over the return of international cricket, driven from the country after a deadly militant attack targeting the Sri Lanka team in 2009. Earlier this month Karachi successfully hosted the final of the popular Pakistan Super League (PSL), becoming the second major venue to host international matches after Lahore hosted Zimbabwe in 2015. Lahore also hosted the PSL final in March last year, three World XI matches in September and one against Sri Lanka a month later.

