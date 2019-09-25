 
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Be Part Of History, Sarfaraz Ahmed Urges Fans in Pakistan

Updated: 25 September 2019 15:59 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan are all set to host their first bilateral One-day International (ODI) series at home since 2015 when they take on a depleted Sri Lanka.

PAK vs SL: Sarfaraz Ahmed described leading country in front of his home crowd as career highlight. © AFP

Pakistan are all set to host its first-ever bilateral One-day International (ODIs) series in Pakistan since 2015 when they take on Sri Lanka. In fact, Karachi's National Stadium -- the venue for the three ODIs -- will host its first ODI match since 2009. Speaking ahead of the historic Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that leading his country in an ODI bilateral series in front of his home crowd would be "one of the highlights" of his career. An emotional Sarfaraz urged fans to be part of history at National Stadium in Karachi. He also hoped that the fans come out in large numbers and support players from both the teams.

"Leading the Pakistan cricket team in a bilateral ODI series in front of my home crowd will be one of the highlights of my career," Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

"I can't wait for Friday, which will mark the memorable occasion, and I hope when I walk out, I have a full house behind me, not only cheering me, but both the sides," Pakistan skipper said.

"History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first bilateral ODI series since January 2009. I request all local cricket fans to be part of history so that they can tell the next generation that they were at the National Stadium when an international series was played," Sarfaraz urged the fans.

The Sri Lankan team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for the limited-overs bilateral series, consisting three ODIs and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), for first time since 2017.

The tour will start with the ODI series -- first of which will be played on Friday -- followed by three T20Is. While all the ODI matches will be played in Karachi, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the three T20Is.

