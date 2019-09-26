Pakistan players appeared in high spirits as their nation is set to host an international team for a bilateral series for the first time since 2015. Pakistan will play three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, starting on Friday. While the ODI series will be played at National Stadium in Karachi, the infamous Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the T20I series from October 5 to 9. Pakistan Cricket on Thursday shared a video of team's "pre-series media activities", in which the players were seen playing cricket and carrom, besides taking friendly banter at each other.

"Happy faces and excitement all around! The pre-series media activities on Wednesday morning sums up the mood in the Pakistan national team camp. #PAKvSL action to being on Friday," the Pakistan Cricket captioned the video on Twitter.

International cricket was put on hold in Pakistan after a touring Sri Lankan team was attacked by gunmen on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during a Test match in March 2009.

Pakistan's newly appointed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has urged the cricket world to help his country's efforts to revive international matches, damaged by security problems in the last decade.

"Pakistan is a cricket-loving country and it would be injustice to deprive them of international cricket, so I hope that the world will support us more and more," Misbah said on Wednesday.

A depleted Sri Lankan team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday. Earlier, ten senior players of the team had opted out of the tour citing security concerns.