 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan Players Engage In 'Cricket, Carrom, Banter' Ahead Of Home Series Against Sri Lanka. Watch

Updated: 26 September 2019 14:23 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Sri Lanka have travelled to Pakistan to play what will be the first home series in Pakistan since 2015. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series includes three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan Players Engage In
Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Pakistan players appeared in high spirits as their nation is set to host an international team for a bilateral series for the first time since 2015. Pakistan will play three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, starting on Friday. While the ODI series will be played at National Stadium in Karachi, the infamous Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the T20I  series from October 5 to 9. Pakistan Cricket on Thursday shared a video of team's "pre-series media activities", in which the players were seen playing cricket and carrom, besides taking friendly banter at each other.

"Happy faces and excitement all around! The pre-series media activities on Wednesday morning sums up the mood in the Pakistan national team camp. #PAKvSL action to being on Friday," the Pakistan Cricket captioned the video on Twitter.

International cricket was put on hold in Pakistan after a touring Sri Lankan team was attacked by gunmen on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during a Test match in March 2009.

Pakistan's newly appointed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has urged the cricket world to help his country's efforts to revive international matches, damaged by security problems in the last decade.

"Pakistan is a cricket-loving country and it would be injustice to deprive them of international cricket, so I hope that the world will support us more and more," Misbah said on Wednesday.

A depleted Sri Lankan team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday. Earlier, ten senior players of the team had opted out of the tour citing security concerns.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Wahab Riaz Wahab Riaz Cricket Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan players appeared in high spirits ahead of their home series
  • Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka
  • Pakistan Cricket shared a video of team's "pre-series media activities"
Related Articles
Misbah-ul-Haq
Misbah-ul-Haq's Reply To Journalist Leaves Everyone In Fits Of Laughter. Watch
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Misbah-Ul-Haq Urges Cricket Fraternity To Help Revive International Matches In Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Misbah-Ul-Haq Urges Cricket Fraternity To Help Revive International Matches In Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Be Part Of History, Sarfaraz Ahmed Urges Fans in Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Be Part Of History, Sarfaraz Ahmed Urges Fans in Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: PCB CEO Wasim Khan Denies Paying Extra Money To Sri Lanka For Playing In Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: PCB CEO Wasim Khan Denies Paying Extra Money To Sri Lanka For Playing In Pakistan
Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka "Satisfied With Security", Team Leaves For Pakistan
Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka "Satisfied With Security", Team Leaves For Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.