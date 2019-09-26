Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan's head coach and selector, is all set for his first assignment as Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match One-day International (ODI) series at home. Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Ahead of the first ODI, Misbah while addressing the media came up with a witty reply when a journalist asked him about the low strike-rate of Pakistan's batsmen. A journalist asked Misbah-ul-Haq that batsmen have focussed on tuk tuk a lot more than hard hitting, they have scored centuries off 235 balls. "Even when you used to bat, you used to have similar approach towards your innings. So, as head coach would you allow the batsmen to focus more on tuk tuk and less on hard hitting?" a journalist asked Misbah-ul-Haq.