 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq's Reply To Journalist Leaves Everyone In Fits Of Laughter. Watch

Updated: 26 September 2019 12:45 IST

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq gave a witty reply to a journalist that left everyone in splits. Misbah was addressing the media ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Misbah-ul-Haq is all set for his first assignment as head coach of Pakistan. © AFP

Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan's head coach and selector, is all set for his first assignment as Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match One-day International (ODI) series at home. Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Ahead of the first ODI, Misbah while addressing the media came up with a witty reply when a journalist asked him about the low strike-rate of Pakistan's batsmen. A journalist asked Misbah-ul-Haq that batsmen have focussed on tuk tuk a lot more than hard hitting, they have scored centuries off 235 balls. "Even when you used to bat, you used to have similar approach towards your innings. So, as head coach would you allow the batsmen to focus more on tuk tuk and less on hard hitting?" a journalist asked Misbah-ul-Haq.

The former Pakistan captain in reply, asked the journalist that whether someone has asked him to irritate the coach?

"You're focussing more on tuk tuk, looks like you didn't get a car today. Or maybe someone has told you to try and irritate the coach," Misbah-ul-Haq said.

The 45-year-old further said Sri Lanka touring Pakistan is an encouraging sign.

"The Sri Lankan team coming to Pakistan is an encouraging sign. Countries need to support every country, not just Pakistan, but any place where there is any such situation, because without this, the survival of cricket is difficult," Misbah added.

After the limited overs fixtures, Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan later this year for a Test series which will be a part of ICC World Test Championship.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Niazi Misbah-ul-Haq Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Misabh-ul-Haq's witty reply to a journalist left everyone in splits
  • Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series
  • The first match will be played in Karachi on Friday
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Misbah-Ul-Haq Urges Cricket Fraternity To Help Revive International Matches In Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Misbah-Ul-Haq Urges Cricket Fraternity To Help Revive International Matches In Pakistan
Mohammad Hafeez Brutally Trolled By Pak Fans After Posting Pictures Of "Sunset View In Beautiful St Lucia"
Mohammad Hafeez Brutally Trolled By Pak Fans After Posting Pictures Of "Sunset View In Beautiful St Lucia"
"No More Biryani": Coach Misbah-Ul-Haq Sets Up New Diet Plan For Pak Cricketers, Say Reports
"No More Biryani": Coach Misbah-Ul-Haq Sets Up New Diet Plan For Pak Cricketers, Say Reports
Pakistan Include Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad Among 20 Probables For Uncertain Sri Lanka Series
Pakistan Include Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad Among 20 Probables For Uncertain Sri Lanka Series
Shoaib Akhtar Has Funny Dig At Misbah-ul-Haq After His "Dual Role" In Pakistan Cricket
Shoaib Akhtar Has Funny Dig At Misbah-ul-Haq After His "Dual Role" In Pakistan Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.