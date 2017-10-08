 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Injured Mohammad Amir Ruled Out Of ODI Series

Updated: 08 October 2017 14:18 IST

The first one-day international will be played in Dubai on Friday, followed by two in Abu Dhabi (October 16 and 18) and the last two in Sharjah (October 20 and 23).

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Injured Mohammad Amir Ruled Out Of ODI Series
Mohammad Amir has been ruled out of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series due to a shin injury. © AFP

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir will miss the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Friday in Dubai. The left-armer injured his right shin during the ongoing Test series in Dubai on Saturday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, said Amir has been advised two to three weeks rest after undergoing an MRI scan. Usman Shinwari has been named Amir's replacement. "Amir has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a stress-related injury in the right shin. The fast bowler has been advised two to three weeks rest after he underwent an MRI scan," said a PCB release.

Amir walked off the field on Friday during the first day's play in the second Test but was cleared to bowl on Saturday.

He managed to bowl just three overs though, 19.3 in the match, before once again limping off the field.

Pakistan were 51-0 without loss after Sri Lanka piled up 482 in their first innings. The tourists lead the series 1-0.

The first one-day international will be played in Dubai on Friday, followed by two in Abu Dhabi (October 16 and 18) and the last two in Sharjah (October 20 and 23).

The two teams will also play a three-match Twenty20 international series, the last in Lahore on October 29 -- subject to security clearance.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Pakistan Sri Lanka Mohammad Amir Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohammad Amir ruled out of ODI series vs Sri Lanka
  • Amir injured his right shin in the ongoing Test series
  • Usman Shinwari has been named Amir's replacement
Related Articles
1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Stars As Sri Lanka Put Pressure On Pakistan On Day 2
1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Stars As Sri Lanka Put Pressure On Pakistan On Day 2
Mohammad Amir, Wife Narjis Blessed With A Baby Girl
Mohammad Amir, Wife Narjis Blessed With A Baby Girl
When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.