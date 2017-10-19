 
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hasan Ali Breaks Waqar Younis' Record

Updated: 19 October 2017 00:24 IST

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali on Wednesday became the fastest to reach 50 one-day international wickets for Pakistan.

The 23-year-old took a career best 5-34 to help Pakistan skittle Sri Lanka for just 208 runs. © AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali on Wednesday became the fastest to reach 50 one-day international wickets for Pakistan. Ali, who also became fifth fastest to take 50 wickets overall, achieved the feat during the third One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. With this feat, Ali broke former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis' record. The legendary pacer took 27 ODIs to reach the mark, while Ali achieved the feat in his 24th ODI.

The 23-year-old took a career best 5-34 to help Pakistan skittle Sri Lanka for just 208 runs.

Ali was ably assisted by leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2-37).

Ali's previous best bowling figures were 5-38 against the West Indies in Guyana earlier this year.

Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis is the fastest to reach 50-wicket mark. The Sri Lankan took 19 ODIs to claim the feat.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is second in the list. He achieved the feat in his 23rd ODI.

Ali, who had given Pakistan the early breakthrough with Niroshan Dickwella's wicket, removed Chamara Kapugedera (18), Milinda Siriwardana (two) and Jeffrey Vandersay (nought) to complete 50 wickets in his 24th ODI.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first match by 83 runs in Dubai and a 32-run victory in Abu Dhabi.

Fastest to 50 wickets in ODIs:

Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 19 ODIs

Ajit Agarkar (India) - 23 ODIs

Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand) 23 ODIs

Dennis Lillee (Australia) - 24 ODIs

Hasan Ali (Pakistan) - 24 ODIs

Shane Warne (Australia) - 25 ODIs

Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 25 ODIs

Len Pascoe (Australia) - 26 ODIs

Patrick Patterson (West Indies) - 26 ODIs

Curtly Ambrose (West Indies) - 26 ODIs

 

