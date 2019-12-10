Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series marks the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after a long gap of over 10 years. Interestingly, Pakistan will be hosting the same opposition on their soil which played against them in the last Test match way back in March 2009. The only difference is that this time, the two-Test series is part of the newly-minted World Test Championship. All the 15 Pakistani players who have been named in the Test squad will be playing their first-ever Test match in front of their home spectators. Be it batting or bowling, Pakistan have a relatively young players in both the departments. The only Pakistani player who made his Test debut in 2009 was Fawad Alam. He played his first Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo's P Sara Oval Stadium in July 2009, four months after the deadly terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team Bus in Lahore.