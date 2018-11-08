 
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Trent Boult's Hat-Trick That Rattled Pakistan In Abu Dhabi - Watch

Updated: 08 November 2018 09:31 IST

Trent Boult became the third Kiwi to take an ODI hat-trick.

The victory gave New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. © AFP

Trent Boult became the third New Zealand bowler to claim a one-day international (ODI) hat-trick as his side defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in the first match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Pace spearhead Boult reduced Pakistan to 8 for 3 in their chase of 267 after he dismissed Fakhar Zaman (one), Babar Azam (nought) and Mohammad Hafeez (nought) in the third over. He finished with figures of 3 for 54 as Pakistan were bowled out for 219 in 47.2 overs. Boult exposed Pakistan's batting woes early on, bowling Zaman off his pads before having Azam caught at slip and then trapping Hafeez leg-before with a sharp inswinging delivery.

"It's nice to be back out there and get the win for the boys," said Boult, who missed the 3-0 loss in the preceding Twenty20 series due to the birth of his child.

"I think the new ball is a key part of the game and we know what early wickets can do to chasing totals. 

"The hat-trick ball I was just trying to make him play and to slide one onto the pads is a great feeling." 

He joined fast bowlers Danny Morrison (v India at Napier in 1999) and Shane Bond (v Australia at Hobart in 2007) as the only New Zealanders to take an ODI hat-trick.

Imam-ul-Haq (34) and Shoaib Malik (30) added 63 for the fourth wicket but both fell in successive overs before the Sarfraz-Wasim stand briefly reignited hopes.

Earlier, New Zealand recovered from 78/3 and then 210/7 to set a challenging target.

The victory gave New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and extended their ODI winning streak against Pakistan to 12 matches dating back to December 2014.

The remaining matches are in Abu Dhabi on Friday and in Dubai on Sunday.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Trent Boult Cricket
