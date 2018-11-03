Shahid Afridi Hails Pakistan Team After 11th Successive T20I Series Win

Pakistan cricket team defeated New Zealand by six wickets to clinch the Twenty20 International (T20I) series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. The series win also assured Pakistan's dominance in the shortest format as the number one ranked team registered their 11th consecutive T20I series win . Soon after the victory, wishes poured in from all quarters as the team achieved a rare feat. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also lauded the effort by the team led by Sarfraz Ahmed. Afridi also hailed the performance of youngster Shaheen Afridi, who played a crucial part in Pakistan's victory.

100% results for this 100% T20I team! Congratulations Sarfraz, Mickey all players and management. Special praise for young Shaheen Afridi great find, all in all a total team effort, Pakistan is proud of you. Keep up the good work #PAKvNZ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 3, 2018

Batting first after winning the toss, New Zealand scored 153 for seven in 20 overs. Shaheen Afridi's figures of three for 20 restricted the Kiwis to a moderate total after the visitors got off to a decent start.

During the run-chase Babar Azam (40), Asif Ali (38) and Mohammad Hafeez's (34) knocks ensured Pakistan's win in the second match of the series.

The Pakistan team has been in a terrific form in the T20I format in the recent years. Since Sarfraz Ahmed took over as captain in September 2016, Pakistan have beaten England (1-0), the West Indies (3-0 and 3-1), a World XI (2-1), Sri Lanka (3-0), New Zealand (2-1), West Indies (3-0), Scotland (2-0) and Australia (3-0). The team also won a tri-series against Zimbabwe and Australia earlier this year.

With Pakistan already having an unassailable 2-0 lead against New Zealand in the T20I series, an upbeat home team will now look for a clean sweep. The Kiwis, on the other hand, will look to register their first win of the tour and take the momentum forward into the One-day International (ODI) series.

The third match of the T20I series will be played in Dubai on November 4.

