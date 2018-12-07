Pakistan Team Faces Backlash On Social Media After Another Batting Collapse

Pakistan team suffered a batting collapse in their second innings as they lost the third and final Test against New Zealand by 123 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday. With the defeat in the final Test Pakistan lost the three-match series 1-2. Soon after the embarrassing loss, the Pakistan team was subjected to heavy criticism on social media. Along with the fans, former cricketers also expressed their disappointment over team's batting effort on the final day of the Test.

Here are some of the tweets after Pakistan's loss:

Really sad to see Pak team collapsing like that really disheartening performance by Pak batting .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 7, 2018

Go sarfraz go — Nauman (@Nauman86061254) December 7, 2018

Pathetic team and management and performance as always. They play without planning and skills and unable to chase a simple score. Wasted so many easy balls by blocking them unnecessary resulted to lost all wickets. — Nasir M. Mirza (@Nasir_M_Mirza) December 7, 2018

bhot mubarik hu NZ KO pakistan sirf apni galtiyao say hara — M Waseem Shaikh (@MWASEEMSHAIKH4) December 7, 2018

Ask micky &grand they will answer better..i know the answer our batesmen are very good but lack of application... — m nazir wattal (@JafferGhazni) December 7, 2018

Shame on u, and ur player

Why u took like Babar Azam etc

He played for fifty, #PAKvNZ — CheekU (@kohliism18) December 7, 2018

Don't expect the same result its gonna be white wash in all the formats. This team is going nowhere as long as sarfaraz is the captain — kumail akhter (@kumail57224539) December 7, 2018



Chasing a target of 280 on the final day, Pakistan were bundled out for 156 in their second innings. Apart from Babar Azam's gritty knock of 51, no other batsman failed to get going. Seven batsmen were out for single digits during the run-chase on the final day.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (3-42), Ajaz Patel (3-42) and debutant William Somerville (3-52) starred with the ball. The spin duo of Ajaz and Somerville ran through the Pakistan batting order.

Pakistan's next challenge will be against South Africa, where they will play 3 Tests, 5 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 3 T20 Internationals (T20Is). The Test series will commence from December 26 in Centurion.