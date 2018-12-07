 
Pakistan Team Faces Backlash On Social Media After Another Batting Collapse

Updated: 07 December 2018 21:24 IST

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-2 against New Zealand.

Chasing a target of 280, Pakistan were bundled out for 156 in their second innings. © AFP

Pakistan team suffered a batting collapse in their second innings as they lost the third and final Test against New Zealand by 123 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday. With the defeat in the final Test Pakistan lost the three-match series 1-2. Soon after the embarrassing loss, the Pakistan team was subjected to heavy criticism on social media. Along with the fans, former cricketers also expressed their disappointment over team's batting effort on the final day of the Test.

Here are some of the tweets after Pakistan's loss:


Chasing a target of 280 on the final day, Pakistan were bundled out for 156 in their second innings. Apart from Babar Azam's gritty knock of 51, no other batsman failed to get going. Seven batsmen were out for single digits during the run-chase on the final day.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (3-42), Ajaz Patel (3-42) and debutant William Somerville (3-52) starred with the ball. The spin duo of Ajaz and Somerville ran through the Pakistan batting order.

Pakistan's next challenge will be against South Africa, where they will play 3 Tests, 5 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 3 T20 Internationals (T20Is). The Test series will commence from December 26 in Centurion.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Babar Azam Tim Southee Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Cricket Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd Test
Highlights
  • Pakistan were bundled out for 156 in the second innings
  • Babar Azam (51) was the top scorer for the team in the second innings
  • Debutant William Somerville picked 3 for 52 in the second innings
