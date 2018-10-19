 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Martin Guptill Ruled Out Of Pakistan vs New Zealand Series Due To Injury

Updated: 19 October 2018 12:37 IST

Martin Guptill is a mainstay of New Zealand's limited overs line-up, averaging 42.99 runs in ODIs and 34.40 in T20s.

Martin Guptill Ruled Out Of Pakistan vs New Zealand Series Due To Injury
Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the limited overs series against Pakistan in UAE. © Twitter

New Zealand's limited overs opening batsman Martin Guptill will miss the upcoming series against Pakistan after straining his calf during a Plunket Shield game with Auckland, officials said on Friday. Selector Gavin Larsen said Guptill had no choice but to withdraw from the one-day international and Twenty20 squads to face Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. "Unfortunately for Martin it will take him some time to get over this injury and, with a long summer ahead, we need to make sure we minimise the risk of him repeating it," he said.

"Gary Stead and I will work through the possible replacement options. We now have three spots to fill in the T20 and one-day squads."

Larsen said selectors had not yet decided on a replacement.

Guptill, 32, is a mainstay of New Zealand's limited overs line-up, averaging 42.99 runs in ODIs and 34.40 in T20s.

"It's extremely frustrating to pick this up after tracking so well with how my hamstring was going... it's gutting and I wish I was out there," he said.

New Zealand will play three Twenty20 Internationals from October 21, followed by three One-Day Internationals and three Tests, although Guptill is not part of the Test squad.

After securing a 2-1 T20 series win over Pakistan A during the week, New Zealand A will begin their one-day series against Pakistan A in Dubai on Sunday.

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Martin Guptill Gavin Larsen Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Martin Guptill to miss limited overs series against Pakistan
  • Guptill suffered an injury while playing in a Plunket Shield game
  • New Zealand selectors yet to decide on Guptill's replacement
Related Articles
CPL 2018: Steve Smith, Martin Guptill Set To Join Barbados Tridents Camp
CPL 2018: Steve Smith, Martin Guptill Set To Join Barbados Tridents Camp
Martin Guptill Hits 102 Off Just 38 Balls In T20 Blast
Martin Guptill Hits 102 Off Just 38 Balls In T20 Blast
New Zealand vs England: Black Caps Put Martin Guptill On Standby
New Zealand vs England: Black Caps Put Martin Guptill On Standby
Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Yet Another Historic T20I Landmark
Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Yet Another Historic T20I Landmark
T20 Tri-Series: New Zealand, England To Slug It Out For A Spot In Final
T20 Tri-Series: New Zealand, England To Slug It Out For A Spot In Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.