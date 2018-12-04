 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

3rd Test, Day 2: Azhar Ali Puts Pakistan In Control vs New Zealand

Updated: 04 December 2018 22:43 IST

Opener Mohammad Hafeez later in the day announced his retirement from Test cricket.

3rd Test, Day 2: Azhar Ali Puts Pakistan In Control vs New Zealand
Azhar Ali remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2 of the third Test against New Zealand. © Twitter

Top order batsman Azhar Ali scored a gritty half-century, taking Pakistan to 139-3 at close of play on the second day of the third and final Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. After bundling out New Zealand for 274 in the first innings, Pakistan suffered a horrible start, losing two wickets for 17 runs. Both openers Mohammad Hafeez (0)and Imam-ul-Haq (9) departed in quick succession, putting Pakistan in a spot of bother. Pacer Trent Boult wreaked havoc at the start but Azhar's composed knock steadied the Pakistan innings. The right-hander was unbeaten on 62 at stumps having shared a dogged, unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 54 with Asad Shafiq.

Pakistan are still 135 runs adrift of New Zealand's first innings total in which BJ Watling made a gutsy and vital 77 not out.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first Test in Abu Dhabi by four runs before Pakistan bounced back with an innings and 16-run win in the second in Dubai.

Azhar remains key for Pakistan if they are to build any kind of first innings lead. 

The 33-year-old dropped anchor and found the boundary just four times as he crawled through to his 32nd Test half century. His 62 not out was carved painstakingly from 169 deliveries as the Pakistan scoring rate struggled to rise above two an over. 

The equally-experienced Shafiq hit the same number of fours in his 26 which has so far occupied 85 balls.

(With AFP Inputs) 

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Azhar Ali Trent Boult Cricket Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan still trail by 135 runs in the 1st innings
  • BJ Watling (77*) was the top scorer for New Zealand
  • Bilal Asif (5-65) starred for Pakistan with the ball in the 1st innings
Related Articles
Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail Give Pakistan Edge In Tough First Day Of Second Test
Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail Give Pakistan Edge In Tough First Day Of Second Test
1st Test: Ajaz Patel Spins New Zealand To Thrilling 4-Run Win Over Pakistan
1st Test: Ajaz Patel Spins New Zealand To Thrilling 4-Run Win Over Pakistan
Azhar Ali Explains The Bizarre Run Out During 2nd Test vs Australia
Azhar Ali Explains The Bizarre Run Out During 2nd Test vs Australia
Watch: Azhar Ali Involved In One Of The Most Extraordinary Run Outs Ever Seen, Fans In Shock
Watch: Azhar Ali Involved In One Of The Most Extraordinary Run Outs Ever Seen, Fans In Shock
Dilruwan Perera
Dilruwan Perera's Five-Wicket Haul Hands Pakistan First Series Defeat in UAE
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.