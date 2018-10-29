Pakistan vs Australia: Shoaib Malik Has The Perfect Reply To Pakistan Cricket Haters

Pakistan completely outplayed Australia in the Test and T20 series. They convincingly beat Australia 1-0 in the 2-match Test series and completed a 3-0 T20 series rout of Australia. Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs in the third and final T20I to complete the series triumph. Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik scored 18 and became the second-highest run-scorer in T20 international history, passing New Zealand's Brendon McCullum. Pakistan has been facing brickbats for quite some time but their performances in this series showed why they remain one of the top teams. Taking note of their recent results, Shoaib Malik posted a tweet showing Pakistan's previous results.

Media/people: questioning the team's leadership, selection, combination, rotation policy, fitness etc etc



Team:

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Lost

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Lost

Won

Won

Won

Won



I'm very proud of the whole team, every single member#PakvsAus #PakistanZindabad — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) October 28, 2018

Australia's under-par performance against Pakistan was quite evident in the recently-concluded series. They managed to draw the first Test in Dubai but were thrashed by 373 runs in the second Test. Australia fared no better in the T20 series too. They lost all the three matches without much fight. Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs in the first T20I, the second game saw Australia succumb to an 11-run loss and the final match saw Pakistan beat them to clinch the series.

Pakistan next play New Zealand in three Twenty20 internationals, three ODIs and three Tests, starting with the first Twenty20 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.