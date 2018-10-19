 
Mohammad Abbas Receives Praise From Cricket Fraternity After Stellar Performance vs Australia

Updated: 19 October 2018 19:55 IST

Mohammad Abbas helped Pakistan register a convincing win against Australia.

Mohammad Abbas ended the Test match with figures of 10/95. © AFP

Mohammad Abbas became the talk of the town after he rocked the Australian top-order on two occasions in the second Test to help Pakistan register a convincing 373-run victory against Australia on Friday. Adjudged player of the match and series, Mohammad Abbas ended the Test with impressive figures of 10/95. Abbas' fierce bowling in the Test against Australia garnered him praises from former cricketers as Pakistan recorded a famous victory against a new-look Australia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Abbas also became the first pace bowler to pick up 15 wickets in a Test series in the United Aram Emirates (UAE).

While South African cricketer Dale Steyn made a bold Abbas claim saying that he sees a new No 1 Test bowler, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Abbas is the kind of bowler who would dismiss him every single time.

Paul Collingwood also said that Abbas troubled him when he faced the Pakistan bowler the last month.

The 28-year-old bowler also became the first Pakistani pacer to take a ten-wicket haul in Test matches since Mohammad Asif in 2006. Incidentally, the top-five match figures by Pakistan fast bowlers in the last ten years have all been by either Abbas or Asif.

Currently, Abbas' bowling average, 15.64, is the best for any bowler with 50-plus wickets in the last 100 years and fourth-best overall.

Talking about his performance, Abbas said, "Whatever the pitch, my job is to bowl to my strengths. I've been the man of the series back to back. Wanted to replicate my performances from England. Bowled to my strengths, to the opposition's weakness."

Abbas mentioned that this performance is a birthday gift for his daughter, who celebrates her birthday on October 20.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Mohammad Abbas was adjudged both man of the match and man of the series
  • I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming, tweeted Dale Steyn
  • My job is to bowl to my strengths, Mohammad Abbas said
