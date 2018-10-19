Mohammad Abbas Receives Praise From Cricket Fraternity After Stellar Performance vs Australia

Mohammad Abbas became the talk of the town after he rocked the Australian top-order on two occasions in the second Test to help Pakistan register a convincing 373-run victory against Australia on Friday. Adjudged player of the match and series, Mohammad Abbas ended the Test with impressive figures of 10/95. Abbas' fierce bowling in the Test against Australia garnered him praises from former cricketers as Pakistan recorded a famous victory against a new-look Australia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Abbas also became the first pace bowler to pick up 15 wickets in a Test series in the United Aram Emirates (UAE).

While South African cricketer Dale Steyn made a bold Abbas claim saying that he sees a new No 1 Test bowler, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Abbas is the kind of bowler who would dismiss him every single time.

Paul Collingwood also said that Abbas troubled him when he faced the Pakistan bowler the last month.

I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 19, 2018

Faced him last month with storm Ali up his backside....lasted 1 ball first innings and somehow survived the huge LBW shout 1st ball in the 2nd innings!! Had me on toast #unplayable https://t.co/R2ZgipHxrb — Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) October 17, 2018

Having watched Mahammad Abbas now for over a year ... I have decided he would get me out every time within about 6 balls ... The type of bowler i would poop my pants about ... Thought I would let you all know ... #PAKvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 17, 2018

I am only watching & I reckon @Mohmmadabbas111 has had me out 10 times already this morning .... Incredible bowler in all conditions .... #PAKvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 19, 2018

Brilliant bowling Mohammad Abbas. We have found a real gem in him, really hope he continues to perform this way. Wonderful work on UAE pitches. Pakistan should aim for a lead in excess of 400, we have the bowling to win this one. Keep going strong boys! #PAKvAUS — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 17, 2018

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas has taken 14 wickets at an average of just 10.7 so far in this series... on the dead track bowling like that takes a real bowler to do that just outclass just keep on going Abbas well done .. #PAKvAUS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 19, 2018

Pakistan have as always unearthed a special fast bowler. Mohammad Abbas looks an unbelievably talented bowler. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 19, 2018

When I grow up I want to bowl like Mohammad Abbas #PAKvAUS — Rene Farrell (@Fezzy88Rene) October 19, 2018

The 28-year-old bowler also became the first Pakistani pacer to take a ten-wicket haul in Test matches since Mohammad Asif in 2006. Incidentally, the top-five match figures by Pakistan fast bowlers in the last ten years have all been by either Abbas or Asif.

Currently, Abbas' bowling average, 15.64, is the best for any bowler with 50-plus wickets in the last 100 years and fourth-best overall.

Talking about his performance, Abbas said, "Whatever the pitch, my job is to bowl to my strengths. I've been the man of the series back to back. Wanted to replicate my performances from England. Bowled to my strengths, to the opposition's weakness."

Abbas mentioned that this performance is a birthday gift for his daughter, who celebrates her birthday on October 20.