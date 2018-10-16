Watch: Mark Waugh Falters While Pronouncing 'Fakhar Zaman,' Laughs It Off

Following a fine run in the One-day Internationals (ODIs), Fakhar Zaman earned his Test cap for Pakistan on Tuesday. Zaman grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made his mark in the longest format of the game by scoring 94 runs against Australia in the first innings of the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, his name grabbed all the attention of the day, when former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh faltered while pronouncing it and later laughed it off with former pacer Brett Lee during the post-lunch analysis.

The video made quick rounds on Twitter, with one of the fan thanking Mark Waugh for the bit of comedy he created with the error.

After making the error, Waugh was also seen asking Lee about the correct pronunciation and said he was close on getting it right. He later complimented Zaman by saying he played a few nice shots on the backfoot.

Mark Waugh is loving talking about Fakhar Zaman and pronouncing his name so it sounds quite rude and Brett Lee is giggling. Well done boys. Good luck in the Under 15s this weekend. #AUSvsPAK — Pete Wilson (@petepragmatic) October 16, 2018

Zaman has played 23 ODIs for his national team. He has scored 1,121 in these matches at an average of 59.00 and the highest score of an unbeaten 210.

In the shortest format of the game, Zaman averages a little over thirty from 22 matches.

Earlier in the year, the left-hander became the fastest to score 1,000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in just 18 innings. While Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam took 21 innings to achieve the feat.