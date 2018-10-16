 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Mark Waugh Falters While Pronouncing 'Fakhar Zaman,' Laughs It Off

Updated: 16 October 2018 18:35 IST

Fakhar Zaman scored 94 runs against Australia in his debut Test on Tuesday.

Watch: Mark Waugh Falters While Pronouncing
Mark Waugh created a bit of comedy with his error. © AFP

Following a fine run in the One-day Internationals (ODIs), Fakhar Zaman earned his Test cap for Pakistan on Tuesday. Zaman grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made his mark in the longest format of the game by scoring 94 runs against Australia in the first innings of the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, his name grabbed all the attention of the day, when former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh faltered while pronouncing it and later laughed it off with former pacer Brett Lee during the post-lunch analysis.

The video made quick rounds on Twitter, with one of the fan thanking Mark Waugh for the bit of comedy he created with the error.

After making the error, Waugh was also seen asking Lee about the correct pronunciation and said he was close on getting it right. He later complimented Zaman by saying he played a few nice shots on the backfoot.

Zaman has played 23 ODIs for his national team. He has scored 1,121 in these matches at an average of 59.00 and the highest score of an unbeaten 210.

In the shortest format of the game, Zaman averages a little over thirty from 22 matches.

Earlier in the year, the left-hander became the fastest to score 1,000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in just 18 innings. While Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam took 21 innings to achieve the feat.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Fakhar Zaman Mark Waugh Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Fakhar Zaman scored 94 runs against Australia in his debut
  • Waugh was also seen asking Lee about the correct pronunciation
  • Zaman has played 23 ODIs for his national team
Related Articles
2nd Test, Day One: Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed Put Pakistan In Control Against Australia
2nd Test, Day One: Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed Put Pakistan In Control Against Australia
Asia Cup: Upbeat India Wary Of Unpredictable Pakistan
Asia Cup: Upbeat India Wary Of Unpredictable Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman Says Favourites Tag Suits Pakistan For 2019 World Cup
Fakhar Zaman Says Favourites Tag Suits Pakistan For 2019 World Cup
Pakistan Thrash Zimbabwe For ODI Series Sweep
Pakistan Thrash Zimbabwe For ODI Series Sweep
Unstoppable Fakhar Zaman Sets New ODI Record, Surpasses Viv Richards
Unstoppable Fakhar Zaman Sets New ODI Record, Surpasses Viv Richards
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.