Former England Captain Feels This Pakistan Bowler Would Make Him 'Soil His Pants'
Updated: 18 October 2018 10:41 IST

Mohammad Abbas, 28, has been Pakistan's most successful bowler since making his Test debut in the West Indies last year.

Mohammad Abbas helped Pakistan take a 137-run first-innings vs Australia in the 2nd Test. © AFP

As Australia were being decimated at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the world took notice of Pakistan's newest pace sensation Mohammad Abbas. Aged 28, Abbas is not a teenage tearaway pacer creating ripples on the world circuit. Having worked as a welder and a leather factory labourer in Pakistan, Abbas' hard work on and off the cricket field is finally paying dividends. So much so that former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to pay a huge compliment to the right-arm fast bowler.

After Abbas wreaked havoc on Australia, Vaughan said that the Pakistani was the sort of bowler who would get him out "every time within about 6 balls" and make him soil his pants.

Abbas has been Pakistan's most successful bowler since making his Test debut in the West Indies last year, taking 54 wickets in nine-and-a-half games.

And his prowess with the ball was there to see for all as he took five wickets for 33 runs to help Pakistan take a 137-run first-innings lead in the second Test in Abu Dhabi against Australia.

The Australians were bundled out for a paltry 145 in 50.4 overs with Abbas and Bilal Asif running riot.

By close on the second day Pakistan were 144 for two in their second innings, stretching the advantage to 281 runs with eight wickets intact as they bid to win the two-match series 1-0.

Abbas has taken seven wickets in the drawn first Test in Dubai last week.

When he claimed his 50th wicket in his 10th Test on Tuesday, Abbas became the joint-second fastest to achieve the feat from Pakistan alongside the legendary Waqar Younis, Asif and Shabbir Ahmed.

Team-mate Yasir Shah is the fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets -- in nine matches.

(With AFP Inputs)

