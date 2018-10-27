 
Sarfraz Ahmed Compares Fakhar Zaman To Jonty Rhodes After Brilliant Run Out. Watch Video

Updated: 27 October 2018 16:45 IST

Fakhar Zaman not only earned plaudits from fans but also received a huge compliment from captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Fakhar Zaman earned plaudits for affecting a brilliant run out. © Twitter

The Pakistan-Australia series has been nothing short of exciting courtesy brilliant performances from both teams. Be it the fighting century by Usman Khawaja in the first Test, followed by a sensational bowling performance by Mohammad Abbas or the comical Azhar Ali run-out, Australia series against Pakistan has produced great on-field moments. The latest entry on the list is the no-look run out affected by Fakhar Zaman in the second T20I match against Australia on Friday. Zaman not only earned plaudits from fans but also received a huge compliment from captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

In the post-match conference, though Sarfraz rued a couple of dropped chances, he was all praises for Zaman.

"I feel, the way Fakhar Zaman affected that run-out, even Jonty Rhodes has never pulled off anything like this," Sarfraz said.

The second T20I match also witnessed a controversial run out that left the Australian players fuming.

After the match, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took pot shots at the third umpire for giving the decision in favour of Pakistan.

"Maybe the third umpire pressed the wrong button. We've all made mistakes," Maxwell said.

On the match front, Pakistan upstaged Australia by 11 runs in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday.

Babar Azam (45) and Mohammad Hafeez (40) lifted Pakistan to 147/6 in their 20 overs before restricting Australia to 136/8 in 20 overs.

For Australia, Glenn Maxwell top scored with 52.

Pakistan had won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The third and final match will be played in Dubai on Sunday.

Comments
