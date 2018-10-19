 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Disappointed Shane Warne Says "Worrying Times" For Australia After Test Series Loss Against Pakistan

Updated: 19 October 2018 19:01 IST

Tim Paine was also left unimpressed with his side's performance and reckoned that they let things slip from the onset of the match.

Disappointed Shane Warne Says "Worrying Times" For Australia After Test Series Loss Against Pakistan
Australia managed to draw the first Test against Pakistan in UAE. © AFP

Thanks to a fighting century from opener Usman Khwaja in the second innings, Australia managed to draw the first Test against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, in the second and final Test, a ten-wicket haul from Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas left the visitors in shambles as the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side registered a convincing 373 runs victory to win the series 1-0. The result came as a disappointment to Australian legend Shane Warne, who highlighted his concerns over the "very ordinary" performance from his national team batsmen.

Warne, on Twitter, said that the number of overs his national team batsmen could manage to last was a major concern to be addressed. He also congratulated Pakistan for their terrific all-round show.

Australian skipper Tim Paine was left unimpressed with his side's performance and reckoned that they let things slip from the onset of the match.

Paine said that their batting needs improvement and applauded Abbas for his prolific performance.

"Disappointing to let things slip from the first session on day 1. Our bowlers toiled pretty well on that wicket. It's just our batting. Abbas tested our defence time and time again. Have to go on and improve. No sugarcoating, our batting needs to be addressed. He (Abbas) just challenges your defence. We weren't good enough to keep him out for long. We came today with high hopes," Paine said in the post-match interview.

After the Test series defeat, Australia will aim to bounce back in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan, slated to begin from October 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tim Paine was also left unimpressed with his side's performance
  • Australia managed to draw the first Test against Pakistan
  • Paine said that their batting needs improvement
Related Articles
Mohammad Abbas Receives Praise From Cricket Fraternity After Stellar Performance vs Australia
Mohammad Abbas Receives Praise From Cricket Fraternity After Stellar Performance vs Australia
2nd Test: Ten-Wicket Mohammad Abbas Destroys Australia As Pakistan Clinch Series
2nd Test: Ten-Wicket Mohammad Abbas Destroys Australia As Pakistan Clinch Series
Watch: After Azhar Ali Shocker, Yet Another Farcical Run-Out Has Twitter In Meltdown
Watch: After Azhar Ali Shocker, Yet Another Farcical Run-Out Has Twitter In Meltdown
Azhar Ali Explains The Bizarre Run Out During 2nd Test vs Australia
Azhar Ali Explains The Bizarre Run Out During 2nd Test vs Australia
2nd Test, Day 3: Dominant Pakistan Close In On Series Victory Over Australia
2nd Test, Day 3: Dominant Pakistan Close In On Series Victory Over Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.