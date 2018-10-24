Pakistan vs Australia: 'Biscuit Trophy' For T20 Series Leaves Twitter In Splits

Pakistan is set to host Australia for three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the series opener, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled the trophy the teams will play for which has a large 'biscuit' on its top. The picture of Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed holding the trophy created a quick buzz on Twitter with one of the fans saying, "Call off the competition - sport has its greatest ever trophy." Several other users on social media had a hearty laugh over the new trophy.

If TUC sponsored world up 2019, trophy be like... pic.twitter.com/RJXSkCAQ6B — Shabbeer Syed (@shabby_25979) October 23, 2018

Pata nahee kia kha ker yeh design kia hai — Aroosa Awais (@AroosaAwais) October 23, 2018

Call off the competition - sport has its greatest ever trophy pic.twitter.com/VSgOrtnnr8 — Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) October 23, 2018

is se acha trophy ki jaga biscuits k packets hi de dete sab ko #PakvsAus #PAKvAUS — (@ammarah30) October 23, 2018

Pakistan had earlier clinched the two-match Test series 1-0. Medium pacer Mohammad Abbas took his maiden ten-wicket haul in a match to fire Pakistan to a 373-run win over Australia in the second Test and seal the series on Friday. Abbas followed his 5-33 in the first innings with figures of 5-62 to wreck Australia for 164 after they were set a big 538-run target.

It was Australia's heaviest defeat against Pakistan, beating the 356-run hammering at this same venue four years ago.

Following the loss in the Test series, Australian skipper Tim Paine was left unimpressed with his side's performance and reckoned that they let things slip from the onset of the match. Paine said that their batting needs improvement and applauded Abbas for his prolific performance.

Australia will hope for a better show in the shorter format of the game before a long series against India next month.