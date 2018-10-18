 
Watch: Azhar Ali Involved In One Of The Most Extraordinary Run Outs Ever Seen, Fans In Shock

Updated: 18 October 2018 12:59 IST

On Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia, Azhar Ali and Shafiq were involved in one of the most bizarre run outs seen in the history of cricket.

Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq were involved in one of the most bizarre run outs. © Twitter

Pakistan cricket team has been guilty of shooting itself in the foot on numerous occasions in the past. But on Thursday, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq gave a new meaning to self-destruction. On Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan vs Australia, being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Azhar Ali and Shafiq were involved in one of the most extraordinary run outs seen in the history of Test cricket. As soon as the run out was completed by Australian captain Tim Paine, scores of fans and former players took to Twitter to reveal their shock.

The incident happened in the 52nd over when Peter Siddle got Azhar Ali to edge a delivery to third-man. The two batsmen were seen chatting in the middle of the pitch, without realising that the ball hadn't reached the boundary.

Mitchell Starc retrieved the ball and threw it to Tim Paine, who quickly whipped off the bails, much to the shock of Azhar Ali. Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur shook his head in disbelief.

Fans and former cricketers quickly took to Twitter in utter shock at what they had just witnessed.

The run out could have a huge bearing on the match. After dominating the second day of the Test, Pakistan started Day 3 on 144 for two in their second innings, a lead of 281 runs with eight wickets intact.

Nightwatchman Haris Sohail (17) fell to Nathan Lyon in the sixth over of the day.

With Azhar Ali looking solid, having already reached his half-century on Day 2, Pakistan would have hoped for a big partnership between Ali and Asad Shafiq but instead the duo provided one of the most shocking moments in Test cricket.

