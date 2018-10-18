 
Nathan Lyon Achieves Unique Milestone During Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test

Updated: 18 October 2018 17:23 IST

Nathan Lyon became Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Nathan Lyon took four wickets in six deliveries on Day 1 of the 2nd Test. © AFP

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon caused a lot of problems for Pakistan batsmen in the first innings of the second Test, which is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Lyon produced brilliant bowling performance as he took four wickets in six deliveries on Day 1 of the ongoing Test to reduce Pakistan to 57 for five. On the third day of the second Test, Lyon achieved a unique milestone when he bowled his 20,000th Test delivery without ever bowling a line no-ball. Lyon achieved this feat in the 70th over, before lunch.

Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Dennis Lillee and Lance Gibbs are the players who have never bowled a no-ball in their entire career.

Lyon (316*) also became Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He surpassed former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson who has taken 313 Test wickets.

Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563) and Dennis Lillee (355) are ahead of the Lyon in the list.

The 33-year-old bowler ended the first innings with figures of four for 78 from 27 overs, including five maidens.

After dismissing Australia for 145 in their first innings, Pakistan lost Mohammad Hafeez early in their second innings. But a 91-run partnership between Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman put Pakistan firmly on top.

However, Fakhar Zaman (66) fell prey to a brilliant return catch by Lyon before drinks on Day 2.

Pakistan ended day 2 on 144/2 to take a 281-run lead. Mohammad Abbas starred with the ball as he registered a five-wicket haul to steer Pakistan into a dominating position.

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan ended in a draw in Dubai.

Highlights
  • Lyon bowled his 20,000th Test delivery without bowling a line no-ball
  • Lyon also became Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests
  • Pakistan had dismissed Australia for 145 in their first innings
