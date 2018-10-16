 
2nd Test, Day One: Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed Put Pakistan In Control Against Australia

Updated: 16 October 2018 19:59 IST

At stumps, Australia were 20 for two, trailing by 262 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both Fakhar and Sarfraz scored 94 each in Pakistan's first innings © AFP

Debutant opener Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed missed hundred by six runs each but still revived Pakistan on the first day of the second and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Fakhar and Sarfraz scored 94 each and helped Pakistan recover from 57-5 to a total of 282 after winning the toss and electing to bat on a slow turning pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Before the close Pakistan grabbed two wickets, including that of Usman Khawaja for three, as Australia finished on 20-2, with Aaron Finch on 13 and nightwatchman Peter Siddle dismissed off the last ball of the day for four.

Australia trail Pakistan by 262 runs with eight wickets intact.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas had Khawaja -- who scored a fighting 141 to lead Australia's fightback for a draw in the first Test in Dubai last week -- caught behind for his 50th Test wicket in 10 Tests.

Abbas became joint second fastest Pakistani to the milestone of 50 wickets with Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif and Shabbir Ahmed. The record is held by team-mate Yasir Shah who completed 50 wickets in nine matches.

Abbas then trapped Siddle to finish on 9-2.

Earlier Zaman and Sarfraz found form with fighting and innings-reviving knocks, taking the attack to the Australian bowlers after spinner Nathan Lyon had rocked Pakistan in the morning, reaching lunch with figures of 4-12.

Zaman hit eight boundaries and a six in his enterprising knock as he and Sarfraz added 147 runs. Zaman was trapped leg-before by leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne for 94, becoming the fourth Pakistan batsmen to be dismissed in the 90s on his debut.

Sarfraz then holed out to Labuschagne, who finished with 3-45. Sarfraz hit seven boundaries in his 94.

In the first session, pace bowler Mitchell Starc provided Australia with an early breakthrough in the third over when Mohammad Hafeez fell to a freakish catch at short leg by Labuschagne for four.

Lyon then took four wickets in six balls at the total of 57.

He dismissed Azhar Ali, caught and bowled for 15 in his fourth over, and next ball had Haris Sohail caught close to the wicket for nought.

In his next over, Lyon had Asad Shafiq caught at short leg and two balls later bowled Babar Azam, who had come dancing down the wicket.

Australia kept the same eleven from the drawn first Test in Dubai while Pakistan replaced injured Imam-ul-Haq and Wahab Riaz with Zaman and Mir Hamza.

Highlights
  • Sarfraz and Fakhar scored 94 each to ensure a Pakistan fightback
  • Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas picked his 50th wicket in 10 Tests
  • The ongoing game is Fakhar Zaman's Test debut
