Pakistan Umpire Dies Of Heart Attack During Match

Umpire Nasim Sheikh passed away on the way to the hospital. © AFP
A local umpire in Pakistan died while supervising a club-level tournament match on Monday in Karachi.
According to a report in Pakistan's Samaa TV, umpire Nasim Sheikh suffered a heart attack while officiating in the match played in the Gulberg area of the city.
He passed away on the way to the hospital.
Sheikh, 52, was a heart patient and had undergone an angiography earlier this year.
