Pakistan Teammates Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah Clash Ahead of Australia Test

Yasir Shah pushed Wahab Riaz in the chest during a training session in Brisbane. © AFP

Brisbane:

Pakistan teammates Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah clashed during a training session ahead of the first Test against Australia at the Gabba.

The two star bowlers were involved in a heated exchange while the team was enjoying a game of football as part of its warm-up routine on Wednesday.

Shah, who has been on the sidelines with a back injury, wasn't happy with a tackle from the left-arm pacer during the game and retaliated by pushing Riaz in the chest.

Coach Mickey Arthur had to play peacemaker and sent the two off the field. They were also kept away from team training, a witness said.

"Both (players) had an exchange of words but it wasn't serious," team spokesman Amjad Hussain Bhatti was later quoted as saying.

"Both were immediately separated... but now they are both fine and have apologised to each other too."

Shah and Riaz later appeared in a video and played down the incident.

"Yasir and I are great friends," Riaz said. "Nothing of the sort happened. We are not against each other.

"There is no disunity between us. We will play together (on Thursday), and you have to pray for us."

A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said action against the duo was being considered but was unlikely to go further.

Pakistan began the first of three Tests against Australia, where they have yet to win a series in 11 tours.

(With inputs from AFP)