A cricket tournament involving teams from India and Pakistan seldom remains devoid of drama. As the third season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) started, suspense continued to surround the participation of the Pakistan Champions. As negotiations stretched between the team's owner, the organisers, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it became increasingly unlikely that the tournament would feature the men from across the border. On Monday, a statement from the Pakistan Champions confirmed their non-participation, owing to what transpired between their players and the Indian team last season.

Now, a report in Cricinfo has claimed that the Pakistan Champions were keen to participate in the tournament and had also formally requested the PCB to reconsider its decision not to issue the players with NoCs. However, the negotiations fell flat.

"Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan had formally requested the PCB to reconsider its decision and remained engaged in discussions regarding the team's participation. We respect the PCB's authority and its decision, whilst naturally being disappointed that our players will not have the opportunity to represent the Pakistan Champions at this global gathering of cricketing legends. We sincerely thank our players, supporters, and fans for their patience, understanding, and continued support," the Cricinfo report stated.

Later in the evening, the Pakistan Champions said in a statement: "Pakistan Champions regret to confirm that the team will not be able to participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to uphold its refusal to issue the required NOCs."

The tournament began this year on 3 October, and Cricinfo has claimed that the WCL organisers were open to rescheduling the Pakistan Champions' matches while they negotiated the terms of participation with the PCB.

However, Pakistan were supposed to play against Australia on Monday, but because the PCB was yet to grant the NoCs, the decision to pull out of the tournament had to be taken.

PCB's 'Condition' to Grant NoCs

Sources confirmed to NDTV that the PCB had later agreed to grant NoCs to the players despite its initial reluctance, but sought a written apology from the Indian team over its actions last season. This demand, however, was rejected by the WCL organisers.

As a result, the Pakistan team decided to withdraw from the tournament.

What Happened Last Year?

The PCB had issued a blanket ban on the Pakistan Champions regarding future participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The board accused the WCL of bias after the India Champions forfeited two matches against Pakistan, including the semi-final, over political conflicts.

The WCL went on to split the points between Pakistan and India when the group-stage match was forfeited, leaving the PCB fuming.

"The cancellation was not based on cricketing merit but on appeasing a specific nationalistic narrative," the PCB had said in a statement. "This sends an unacceptable message to the international sporting community.

"However, we cannot allow our players to be part of events where the spirit of the game is overshadowed by skewed politics that undermines the very essence of sportsmanship and the gentleman's game," the board had further said last year as it issued a blanket ban over future participation.

The PCB is yet to officially issue a statement on the matter.

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