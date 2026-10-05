Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from the ongoing season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) after their demand for a written apology from the Indian team was rejected by the organisers, according to sources. The development comes after the Indian team refused to play against Pakistan last season following the Pahalgam terror attack. The group-stage fixture between the two sides was subsequently cancelled, while Pakistan advanced to the final after being awarded a walkover in the semi-final when the Indian team remained firm on its stance.

According to NDTV sources, the PCB agreed to grant NOCs to the players despite its initial reluctance, but sought a written apology from the Indian team over its actions last season. The demand, however, was rejected by the WCL organisers.

The PCB had also sought assurances from the WCL organisers that they would have no objection if Indian players chose not to participate in the tournament.

As a result, the Pakistan team decided to withdraw from the tournament. The WCL, however, stated that Pakistan Champions had pulled out due to "unforeseen circumstances".

During the previous edition of the WCL, India Champions players declined to take the field against Pakistan Champions, citing geopolitical tensions and public sentiment in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

India Champions refused to play their scheduled semi-final against Pakistan Champions in the 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL), allowing Pakistan Champions to advance directly to the final.

The Indian squad, featuring former internationals such as Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, opted not to take the field amid tensions between the two countries.

It was the second time in the tournament that India Champions withdrew from a fixture against Pakistan Champions. The two sides had initially been scheduled to meet in the group stage, but that match was also called off after India Champions declined to participate.

(With ANI Inputs)

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