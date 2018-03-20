 
Watch: Shahid Afridi's Ultimate Show Of Respect For Misbah-ul-Haq

Updated: 20 March 2018 12:33 IST

Shahid Afridi's gesture for Misbah-ul-Haq is winning hearts on social media.

Watch: Shahid Afridi
Shaid Afridi didn't celebrate the wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq. © Twitter

Shahid Afridi's wicket-taking celebrations are quite unique and a sight to watch. The former Pakistan captain has taken 13 wickets this Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and been one of the key factors behind Karachi Kings qualifying for the play-offs. But when Afridi came face to face with his former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, the fans got to see a different side of the all-rounder. Afridi clean bowled Misbah and just as he was about do his trademark celebration, he must have realised who he had dismissed because he stopped short the celebration and just walked to his teammates without showing any emotion.

Fans on Twitter praised Afridi for his gesture towards Misbah.

Afridi took two wickets in the match and gave away just 18 runs from his four overs to help bowl out Islamabad United for a paltry 124. Karachi Kings went on to win by seven wickets and book their place in the Qualifier.

However, Islamabad got instant revenge beating the Karachi Kings in the Qualifier by eight wicket to march into the final of the tournament. Misbah, though, was not part of the playing XI with South African JP Duminy taking over the captaincy.

Afridi failed to have the same impact and was taken to the cleaners by New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. The Pakistan all-rounder gave away 30 runs off 3 overs as Ronchi smashed an unbeaten 94 off just 39 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes.

Karachi Kings will now play the winner of the match (Eliminator 1) between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Eliminator 2 for a place in the final.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Misbah-ul-Haq Cricket
