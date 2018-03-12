Watch: Shahid Afridi Gives Batsman Rude Send-Off, Later Apologises On Twitter

Shahid Afridi continued to impress with the ball in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his figures of three for 18 helping the Karachi Kings ease to a 63-run win over Multan Sultans. Afridi produced a peach of a delivery to send West Indian big-hitter Kieron Pollard packing and then went on to claim Saif Badar's wicket to all but assure his team a crucial win. The PSL has already seen some fiery clashes between players and after cleaning up Badar, 19-year-old Pakistan batsman, Afridi showed the youngster the way back to the dressing room.

Afridi is well respected in Pakistan's cricketing circles and that was clear to see when Badar took to Twitter and wrote a special message for Afridi despite the rude send-off.

Badar attached the video of the send-off and wrote: "Still love you Shahid bhai #legend".

The message must have struck home as Afridi soon replied, apologising to the young batsman.

"Im sorry what happened that was momentum of the game..I always support my youngester.Good luck," replied Afridi.

The former Pakistan captain might not be having the best of times with the bat in the PSL but is surely making a difference for his team, Karachi Kings, with the ball.

The veteran all-rounder is currently third in the list of top wicket-takers in PSL 2018. In six matches, Afridi has taken 10 wickets at a brilliant strike rate of 13.2. But more importantly for his team, Afridi has the best economy rate (5.72) among the top 20 wicket-takers in the T20 league this season.