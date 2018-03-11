 
Watch: Mohammed Amir, Ahmed Shehzad In War Of Words During PSL Match

Updated: 11 March 2018 13:38 IST

Put in to bat, Karachi posted a challenging total of 188/3. Joe Denly starred for Karachi with a 55-ball 78, with Babar Azam too scoring a fifty (58). In reply, Multan were bundled out for 125 thanks to a magical spell from Afridi.

Mohammad Amir and Ahmed Shehzad were involved in a heated exchange in Match 22. © Twitter

Match 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a war of words between Pakistan teammates  Ahmed Shehzad and Mohammad Amir. The two were seen gesturing and having a go at each other during the match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. Saturday's incident comes a few days after two more Pakistani internationals - Rahat Ali and Imad Wasim - were involved in a heated exchange during Match 19 of the PSL's third season. In the videos doing the rounds on social media, Karachi skipper Shahid Afridi can be seen calming the tempers down by asking Amir to go back to his bowling mark.

The former Pakistan captain's spell of 3/18 won him the Player of the Match award. Mohammad Irfan chipped in with two wickets for Karachi.

With four wins under their belt, Karachi find themselves at the third position on the points table. On the other hand, Multan are 4th with 9 points from as many matches.

Highlights
  • Amir and Shehzad clashed during Match 22
  • The two were involved in a war of words
  • Joe Denly starred for Karachi with a 55-ball 78
