Pakistan Super League: Imran Tahir Takes Hat-Trick As Quetta Gladiators Suffer Astonishing Collapse

In one of the most stunning collapses in world cricket, Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for a paltry 102 in 15.4 overs by Multan Sultans in an Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Saturday. The Gladiators were 101 for five and looked good to post a competitive total on board but Imran Tahir's magical spell saw them lose their last five wickets off seven balls for just one run. The South African leggie claimed a hat-trick that helped wipe off Quetta's tail in super quick time. This was the only the third hat-trick in PSL history and took Tahir to the top of the wicket-taking charts.

The 38-year-old leg spinner has 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate 7.28. Second in the list is Pakistan pacer Mohammad Sami, who has seven wickets in four matches at a brilliant economy rate of 5.59.

The Gladiators got off to a solid start courtesy some lusty blows from Australian veteran Shane Watson. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite captain Sarfraz Ahmed holding one end up.

At 69 for four, Quetta found themselves in a big hole but a 23-run partnership between Sarfraz and Bangladesh's Mahmudullah managed to somewhat steady the ship. However, after Mahmudullah's departure the floodgates opened and Tahir took centrestage.