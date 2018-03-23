 
Watch: Peshawar Zalmi Skipper Darren Sammy Shows Off Rapping Skills Ahead Of PSL 2018 Final

Updated: 23 March 2018 12:43 IST

Darren Sammy will lead Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2018 final against Islamabad United on Sunday.

Darren Sammy's Peshawar Zalmi teammates seemed to be impressed with his rapping skills. © Twitter

West Indian cricketers are known for their party lifestyle. Singing and dancing seems to come quite naturally to them. Darren Bravo already has a blockbuster hit to his name courtesy his song 'Champion'. And it seems another West Indian cricketer might be following suit. Darren Sammy will lead the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 final against Islamabad United but before the action starts on the field, the West Indian cricketer took the opportunity to showcase his rapping skills and his Zalmi teammates were quite impressed with what they saw.

Sammy and national teammate Andre Fletcher were seen singing and dancing to the rap song "Man's Not Hot" sung by British comedian Michael Dapaah, who plays the character of 'Big Shaq' in the online comedy series 'Somewhere In London'.

Sammy and his Peshawar Zalmi teammates landed in Karachi for the final to be played at the National Stadium on Sunday. The team seemed in high spirits ahead of the all-important match.

Peshawar got the better of Mohammad Amir-led Karachi Kings in the Eliminator to book their berth in the final. Kamran Akmal was the star of the show for the Zalmis with a 27-ball 77 helping his team post 170 for seven in 16 overs.

Captain Sammy also played a cameo, smashing 23 runs off 12 balls.

Karachi lost opener Mukhtar Ahmed in the second over, however, Babar Azam and Joe Denly came together to string a 117-run stand for the second wicket. But the pace of the partnership was too slow and meant that Karachi fell short, and embarrassingly with as many as 8 wickets in hand.

