Watch: Darren Sammy Steers Peshawar Zalmi To Thrilling Win. On One Leg!

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy grabbed all the eyeballs on Thursday night as Peshawar Zalmi registered a dramatic five-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in a Pakistan Super League match. Needing 16 off the final seven balls, in walked a hobbling Sammy, who had injured himself while bowling. With devastating power, hopping on one leg, Sammy turned the tide of the match with a blitz that left everyone spellbound. The West Indian all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 16 off just four balls to take Peshawar home with two balls to spare.