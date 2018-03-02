 
Watch: Darren Sammy Steers Peshawar Zalmi To Thrilling Win. On One Leg!

Updated: 02 March 2018 17:52 IST

Darren Sammy, who had injured himself while bowling, smashed an unbeaten 16 off just four balls to take Peshawar Zalmi home with two balls to spare.

Darren Sammy, batting on one leg, smashed 16 off 4 balls to take Peshawar Zalmi to victory. © Twitter

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy grabbed all the eyeballs on Thursday night as Peshawar Zalmi registered a dramatic five-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in a Pakistan Super League match. Needing 16 off the final seven balls, in walked a hobbling Sammy, who had injured himself while bowling. With devastating power, hopping on one leg, Sammy turned the tide of the match with a blitz that left everyone spellbound. The West Indian all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 16 off just four balls to take Peshawar home with two balls to spare.

Twitterati were left amazed by Sammy's heroics and came in their numbers to tip their hats off to the West Indian.

Chasing 142 for a win, Peshawar looked in the driver's seat courtesy a sedate yet crucial 54-run partnership between Mohammad Hafeez and Tamim Iqbal. However, it quickly went sour for the Peshawar team after the dismissal of first Hafeez and then Tamim.

When the Bangladesh opener got out, Peshawar needed just 31 off 21 balls. The equation got harder and harder as Peshawar batsmen lost all momentum.

The Gladiators must have already been thinking of their victory celebration when Sammy came into bat but the West Indian was in the mood to gatecrash their party and he certainly did that with much aplomb.

Sammy struck sixes off the first two balls he faced. Shockingly, he decided to defend the third ball -- a yorker from Anwar Ali. On the fourth, Sammy smacked a full length delivery past the mid-off fielder to take his team to a memorable victory.

"I just went out there thinking I could hit three sixes and win the match. I backed myself and I did the job that the team needed," Sammy said after his match-winning knock.

