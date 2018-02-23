Pakistan Retain Top Ranking In T20Is After ICC's 'Clerical Error'

Pakistan will remain the No.1 ranked team in Twenty20 internationals by a fraction of a point, despite Australia's unbeaten run in their T20 tri-series triumph also featuring New Zealand and England. According to cricket.com.au, a calculation provided by an ICC spokesperson last week had stated that if Australia went unbeaten through the tri-series, they would leapfrog Pakistan and be crowned the new world No.1. However, the website said that ICC clarified on Wednesday, saying the initial calculation was a clerical error and it is in fact Pakistan who have retained top spot on decimal points.

When ratings points were rounded off, ICC said, Australia were second on 125.65, 0.19 points behind Pakistan on 125.84.

"Although both Australia and Pakistan are on 126 points, when the points are rounded off Australia finish on 125.65 points, 0.19 points behind Pakistan who aggregate 125.84 points," an ICC press release stated.

Australia defeated New Zealand in the final at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday after having won all their league matches in the tournament played in a double-league format with England as the third team.

It means Australia have still not been rated the number one T20 side in the world since the shortest form of the game began in 2011.

Australia are currently ranked third in Tests and fifth in one-dayers.

Meanwhile, India can close in on the top two with a series-clinching win in the third and final T20I against South Africa but would drop to 118 points if they lose the match at Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday.