 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Pakistan "One Of The Safest Places In The World," Says Chris Gayle

Updated: 10 January 2020 12:49 IST

Chris Gayle lent his backing to Pakistan's security arrangements after the first Test series was played in the country after 10 years.

Pakistan "One Of The Safest Places In The World," Says Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League. © AFP

Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle believes Pakistan is "one of the safest places right now in the world". "Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get a presidential security so you are in good hands. I mean we are in good hands too in Bangladesh, right?" Chris Gayle, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League for the Chattogram Challengers, said during a media interaction in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka recently became the first side to tour Pakistan for a Test series in 10 years. Following the culmination of the series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani had said that Pakistan is safe.

"We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan," Mani said.

"No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide," he added.

Now, PCB has invited Bangladesh for three T20Is and two Tests. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, are yet to take a call on the matter after their proposal of playing half the matches of the series in Bangladesh was turned down.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Team Demands Action If Chris Gayle Fails To Show Up For Bangladesh Premier League
Team Demands Action If Chris Gayle Fails To Show Up For Bangladesh Premier League
India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle Opts Out Of ODI Series Against India
India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle Opts Out Of ODI Series Against India
Chris Gayle "Certainly No Burden On Our Side", Says Jozi Stars
Chris Gayle "Certainly No Burden On Our Side", Says Jozi Stars' Chief
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle's Funny Appeal In Mzansi Super League Leaves Umpire Smiling. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.