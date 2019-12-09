 
"Shame": Pakistan Fans Vent Fury As Injured Hassan Ali Walks The Ramp

Updated: 09 December 2019 18:27 IST

Pakistan fans brutally trolled Hassan Ali for walking the ramp after being ruled out of the Sri Lanka series with fractured ribs.

Hassan Ali was brutally trolled by Pakistan fans for walking the ramp after being ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka with rib fractures. In a video shared by a Pakistani journalist on Twitter, Hassan Ali can be seen walking the ramp, where he also pulls off his trademark celebration. While Hassan Ali enjoyed his moment on the ramp, Pakistan fans were unhappy about it. "Never ever rated him. All hype. Average player who never seen money. And once he earned some money the whole village family gone crazy!!," one of the fans commented.

"Shame!," another fan said.

"He should not be allowed to play for Pakistan again," a fan fumed.

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka begins on December 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final Test will be played from December 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Hassan Ali was ruled out of the Test series on November 30th. The fast bowler, who was set to feature in the ninth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week, pulled out of the contest following pain in the left rib.

Ali, 25, underwent precautionary scans in Karachi that revealed cortical rib fractures, involving ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side. He had also missed the three-match T20I series against Australia due to a back problem.

Hassan, who has represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs, 30 T20Is and nine Tests, got married to an Indian national in Dubai in August.

