Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez made a suggestion to his country's junior selection committee, asking not to play young pacer Naseem Shah in the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. Mohammad Hafeez's "humble suggestion" left the Pakistan fans divided. While some agreed with the all-rounder's statement, others believed that the 39-year-old should think about his own retirement before commenting on the young fast bowler. "Humble suggestion 2 Junior selection committee not 2 send Naseem shah to play under 19 world cup. He already played international cricket and should work hard Technically and Physically to get better at that level. Would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler (sic)," Mohammad Hafeez tweeted on Monday.

Sixteen-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah, who made his Test debut against Australia last month, was included in Pakistan's 15-member squad for next year's ICC showpiece event.

Pakistan fans on Twitter came up with a mixed response to Hafeez's tweet.

"Can I give you a humble suggestion? Khuda ka wasta hay.....ub yeh riwaj Pakistan cricket main daal he do keh ....ba-izzat tareeqay se retire ho jao.?? koi retire he nahi hota, sub nikalay he jatay hain," a user said on Twitter.

"No he should play u19 WC to bring world cup home by giving his best," another one joined in.

"Tremendous suggestion, now naseem's level is higher thn under19 player and thisis the right tym to bring a new bowler and provide him opportunity," a fan tweeted, in support of Hafeez.

Naseem scripted history on Monday as he became the youngest fast bowler, and second youngest overall, to claim a five-wicket haul in one Test innings.

Naseem's express fast bowling spell helped Pakistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 212 runs and helped them win their first-ever Test series at home in over a decade.