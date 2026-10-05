Another change in captaincy is Pakistan cricket has taken place. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sacked Salman Ali Agha as the nation's T20I captain and also dropped him from the squad. In his place, star opener Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed as skipper. This move comes weeks after Agha was one of seven players sent home by the PCB midway through their Test tour of England. Farhan led Pakistan to a silver medal finish in the recently-concluded Asian Games 2026, and also finished as the top run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2026.

More to follow...

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