Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan Drop And Sack Salman Ali Agha As T20I Captain, Appoint Star Batter In The Role
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has axed Salman Ali Agha from the T20I squad, replacing him with opener Sahibzada Farhan as the nation's captain in the format.
File image of Salman Ali Agha.© Getty
- The Pakistan Cricket Board has sacked Salman Ali Agha as T20I captain and dropped him from the squad
- This comes weeks after Agha was sent home midway through Pakistan's Test tour of England
- Opener Sahibzada Farhan, who led the team at the Asian Games, has been appointed as full-time T20I skipper
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Another change in captaincy is Pakistan cricket has taken place. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sacked Salman Ali Agha as the nation's T20I captain and also dropped him from the squad. In his place, star opener Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed as skipper. This move comes weeks after Agha was one of seven players sent home by the PCB midway through their Test tour of England. Farhan led Pakistan to a silver medal finish in the recently-concluded Asian Games 2026, and also finished as the top run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2026.
More to follow...
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket Agha Salman Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan Cricket Board
Get the Latest Cricket, Asian Games 2026, Football , Hockey, Badminton Scores, F1 Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.