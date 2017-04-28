 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Pakistan Cricketers Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan Involved in Ugly Spat

Updated: 28 April 2017 11:52 IST

The incident occurred when Akmal, captaining the Punjab province, was asked about his side's combination againstagainst Sindh.

Pakistan Cricketers Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan Involved in Ugly Spat
Akmal first informed that Nasir Nazir would be playing in place of Junaid. © AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe the ugly spat between international cricketers Umar Akmal and Junaid Khan ahead of their Pakistan Cup (National One Day) match.

The incident occurred when Akmal, captaining the Punjab province, was asked about his side's combination against against Sindh.

Akmal first informed that all-rounder Nasir Nazir would be playing in place of left-arm pacer Junaid.

"I just found out when I walked into the ground that he [Junaid Khan] is absent. I am very surprised. The manager and coach told me he is not going to be playing today. It's a shocking news for me as a captain," Akmal said.

Within minutes, Junaid released a video message on his social media account from his hotel room. In his message, he expressed displeasure over what Akmal had said.@JunaidkhanREAL clears his position on Umer Akmal Statement, "Me team chr ky bhaga nhi hon mjh umer akmal ki bat pe afsos hua" #Pakistancup pic.twitter.com/IzDy4nRMJe

"I am very disappointed to hear about what Umar Akmal has said just now giving the impression I ran away from this match. The fact is I am dealing with a case of food poisoning and I had informed the team management about this and they were aware of this fact and the team doctor advised me rest," Junaid said.

The PCB said its inquiry committee headed by General Manager (Domestic Cricket Affairs) Shafiq Ahmed would look into the matter and submit a report and if necessary disciplinary action can be taken.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Pakistan Umar Akmal Mohammad Junaid Khan Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PCB has set up a three-member inquiry committee
  • Umar Akmal is captain of Punjab province
  • Junaid released a video message on his social media account from his room
Related Articles
Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan Recall Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali To Squad
Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan Recall Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali To Squad
Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Involved in Tangle With Traffic Police
Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Involved in Tangle With Traffic Police
Compare Virat Kohli With Me When He Bats At No.6, Says Umar Akmal
Compare Virat Kohli With Me When He Bats At No.6, Says Umar Akmal
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.