Pakistan Cricketer Shares Chat With Indian Taxi Driver Who Refused Fare

Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah narrated his and his teammates' encounter with an Indian taxi driver in Brisbane that won hearts of many on the internet. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Facebook, Shah recounts how they met the cab driver and how he ended up having dinner with them. In the video, he says that on their first day in Brisbane, where they lost the first Test against Australia, he along with teammates Imran Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Musa and Shaheen Shah Afridi, were looking for a nice Indian or Pakistani restaurant to go have dinner. That is when they met the Sikh taxi driver, whose story has now become viral .

"On our first day in Brisbane, we didn't know where there was an Indian or Pakistani restaurant. So when the five of us stepped out - Imran Khan, me, Naseem Shah, Musa and Shaheen Shah - we saw a cab and hailed it," Yasir Shah said in the video.

"We saw he was a 'Paa ji' from India. So we spoke to him in Urdu and asked him to take us to a nice restaurant," he added.

"He recognised us and chatted with us about cricket and about him," the spinner continued.

"When we reached, he refused to take our fare," Yasir Shah said.

"So I told him if you are not taking our fare, you have to join us for dinner," Shah said.

"He agreed to the dinner and sat with us. He was very happy that we offered him dinner and clicked pictures with us," he concluded.

Pakistan lost the series opener in Brisbane by an innings and five runs. The second match - a day-night Test in Adelaide - begins on Friday.