Pakistan Cricketer Reports Match-Fixing Approach In Global T20 Canada

Updated: 08 August 2019 14:35 IST
A Pakistani player representing Winnipeg Hawks in the Global T20 Canada was reportedly approached by a former Test cricketer to fix matches.

Umar Akmal claimed that he was approached by a former Test cricketer to fix matches. © AFP

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Umar Akmal claimed that he was approached by a former Test cricketer to fix matches during the ongoing second edition of Global T20 Canada. Akmal is representing Winnipeg Hawks in this year's tournament. According to a report in the Pakistan media, Akmal claimed that former cricketer Mansoor Akhtar allegedly asked him to fix matches during the T20 tournament. The 29-year-old reported the approach to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Global T20 League administration, following which the anti-corruption officials at the T20 competition instructed the cricketers to stay wary of any such approaches and report them immediately.

However, the PCB said they had nothing to do with the league, according to the report.

Mansoor Akhtar, who resides in the United States, is serving as an official of the Winnipeg Hawks.

He represented Pakistan from 1980 to 1990 in 19 Tests and 41 One-day Internationals and has not been seen since the fixing approach became public.

The 2019 season of Canada's T20 league is being played in Brampton and will conclude on August 11.

Vancouver Knights, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals and Brampton Wolves are the six teams participating in the league.

India's Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), represents Toronto Nationals in the league.

Several high-profile Pakistan cricketers, including former captains Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi, are also playing in the Canadian league.

