"Nothing Confirmed": Hasan Ali On Reports Of Wedding With Indian Woman

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali on Tuesday took to Twitter to share his response on widespread media reports claiming, he is set to marry an Indian woman. Earlier, IANS reported Geo News as saying that, Hasan Ali is set to marry Shamia Arzoo from Haryana. The report also claimed that the nikkah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai. However, Hasan Ali in a Tweet, said that the wedding is not confirmed yet and he will make a public announcement about it very soon.

just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) July 30, 2019

According the report, Shamia works for a private airline. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with some of the family members in New Delhi, said the report. Quoting family sources, Geo News further said that Hasan first met Shamia through a close friend in Dubai.

Hasan, who has played nine Tests and 53 ODIs, played an instrumental role in Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy triumph.

However, his form and stock has plummeted in the past few years. The 25-year-old struggled at the World Cup in England and Wales and was dropped from the playing XI midway in the tournament.

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik had married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on April 12, 2010. The couple also have a son named Izhaan Mirza-Malik who was born on October 30, 2018.