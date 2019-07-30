 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Nothing Confirmed": Hasan Ali On Reports Of Wedding With Indian Woman

Updated: 30 July 2019 20:34 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Hasan Ali said that the wedding is not confirmed yet and he will make a public announcement about it very soon.

"Nothing Confirmed": Hasan Ali On Reports Of Wedding With Indian Woman
Hasan Ali has played 53 ODIs for Pakistan. © AFP

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali on Tuesday took to Twitter to share his response on widespread media reports claiming, he is set to marry an Indian woman. Earlier, IANS reported Geo News as saying that, Hasan Ali is set to marry Shamia Arzoo from Haryana. The report also claimed that the nikkah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai. However, Hasan Ali in a Tweet, said that the wedding is not confirmed yet and he will make a public announcement about it very soon.

According the report, Shamia works for a private airline. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with some of the family members in New Delhi, said the report. Quoting family sources, Geo News further said that Hasan first met Shamia through a close friend in Dubai.

Hasan, who has played nine Tests and 53 ODIs, played an instrumental role in Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy triumph.

However, his form and stock has plummeted in the past few years. The 25-year-old struggled at the World Cup in England and Wales and was dropped from the playing XI midway in the tournament.

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik had married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on April 12, 2010. The couple also have a son named Izhaan Mirza-Malik who was born on October 30, 2018.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Hassan Ali Hassan Ali Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will marry an Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo
  • The report stated the nikkah ceremony will be held on August 20
  • She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents
Related Articles
"He
"He's Jumping Around At Wagah, Show Your Bowling Here": Shoaib Akhtar Rips Into Hassan Ali
First Test, Day 1: Pakistan Fight Back After South Africa
First Test, Day 1: Pakistan Fight Back After South Africa's Duanne Olivier Takes Six
Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah Set Pakistan On Victory Path In 1st Test vs New Zealand
Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah Set Pakistan On Victory Path In 1st Test vs New Zealand
Asia Cup 2018: All-Round Pakistan Beat Hong Kong By 8 Wickets
Asia Cup 2018: All-Round Pakistan Beat Hong Kong By 8 Wickets
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli Is A Legend, His Absence Will Be An Advantage, Says Pakistan Pacer
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli Is A Legend, His Absence Will Be An Advantage, Says Pakistan Pacer
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.