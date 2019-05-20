 
Pakistan Cricketer Asif Ali's Daughter Dies After Cancer Treatment

Updated: 20 May 2019 08:34 IST

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali's two-year-old daughter Noor Fatima was fighting stage IV cancer.

Pakistan Cricketer Asif Ali
Asif Ali is expected to leave the tour of England following the death of his daughter. © AFP

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali's two-year-old daughter Noor Fatima, who was fighting stage IV cancer, died at a hospital in the United States. Asif Ali is expected to leave the tour of England following the death of his daughter. A statement issued by Islamabad United, the team Asif plays for in the Pakistan Super League, late Sunday said, "ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif & his family. Asif is a great example of strength & courage. He is an inspiration to us."

Earlier on Sunday, the 27-year-old Ali made 22 during Pakistan's 54-run defeat by England in the fifth and final one-day international at Headingley - a loss that saw England take the series 4-0 after the opening match was washed out.

Ali featured in every game of the series, scoring two fifties with a career best of 52 in the third ODI in Bristol.

The hard-hitting Ali has scored 342 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 31.09.

He was not included in Pakistan's preliminary squad for the World Cup in England, which starts later this month, but that would not prevent him being selected in the 15-man squad for the tournament. 

Teams have until May 23 to name their final World Cup squads.

Before leaving for England the 27-year-old Pakistan batsman had  tweeted, "My daughter is fighting the stage IV cancer and we are taking her to US for her treatment."

He had thanked the US authorities for issuing a visa to his daughter "within an hour."

Ali had learnt about his daughter's illness during the fourth season of the PSL, with Islamabad United coach Dean Jones, the former Australia batsman, breaking down in tears when talking about the child's condition.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
