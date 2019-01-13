 
Sanjay Manjrekar Has An Advice For Pakistan To Solve Overseas Batting Woes

Updated: 13 January 2019 18:32 IST

Pakistan scored over 200 runs only once in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently going through a rough patch. © AFP

The Pakistan cricket team is currently going through a rough patch in their ongoing overseas tour against South Africa. The visiting Pakistan could manage to score over 200 runs only once in the ongoing Test series against South Africa. As a result, they also lost the first two Tests and find themselves on the verge of a whitewash in the three-match series. Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes the only way Pakistan can solve their overseas batting woes is by more A tours.

After a poor show in the first two Tests, Pakistan could only manage to score 185 runs in the ongoing third Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

For Pakistan, their skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was the highest scorer in the first innings. However, he did not get enough support from the other batsmen with only Imam-ul-Haq (43) and Babar Azam (49) getting among runs.

South Africa, on the other hand, scored 262 and 303 runs in their first and second innings respectively.

Hashim Amla (71) and Quinton de Kock (129) put the hosts in a commanding position on the third day on Sunday.

South Africa were 232 for seven at lunch, a lead of 309 on a pitch of occasional unpredictable bounce.

The pair had come together at 93 for five, when South Africa's lead was only 170.

While Amla was largely watchful and patient, De Kock batted fluently in reaching his fifty off 49 balls.

After the Test series, South Africa will host Pakistan in five-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Pakistan scored over 200 runs only once in the ongoing Test series
  • Pakistan could only manage to score 185 runs in the third Test
  • Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was the highest scorer in the first innings
