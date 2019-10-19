The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain from the Twenty20 International (T20I) and Test format. The PCB named Babar Azam as the T20I captain while Azhar Ali was appointed to lead Pakistan's team in the longest format of the game. Soon after the appointment of the new captains, the Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video on Twitter as a reply to another tweet, where Pakistan players can be seen dancing during a training session but it was deleted soon after.

A journalist, however, posted the video again on his Twitter handle, leading to an apology from the PCB's official account.

"Here is @TheRealPCB tweet moments after Sarfaraz was sacked. Classy. (Background score courtesy my one-year old)," he tweeted.

Here is ⁦@TheRealPCB⁩ tweet moments after Sarfaraz was sacked. Classy. (Background score courtesy my one-year old) pic.twitter.com/QuCqxQTDXJ — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) October 18, 2019

"The PCB apologies for this post and accepts the timing of it was wrong. This was a pre-planned post as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign. The timing of this post clashed with the captaincy announcement for which the PCB offers its regrets," PCB tweeted.

The PCB apologies for this post and accepts the timing of it was wrong. This was a pre-planned post as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign. The timing of this post clashed with the captaincy announcement for which the PCB offers its regrets. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 18, 2019

Fans were not happy with PCB's clarification, called the apology "pathetic" and "disrespectful".

Pathetic, PCB. Plain pathetic. Also, just wait until Fakhar lets us all down, once again. — Maria Shamim (@Mariaa_54) October 18, 2019

A fan even asked whether a two-year-old was running PCB's official Twitter handle.

"Oh really? Apologies? Wrong timing? Is a two-year old running this official account? I, for one, would really like to know this! And then people say, there are no ulterior motives going on in PCB against any player. Pathetic!" the tweet read.

Oh really? Apologies? Wrong timing? Is a two-year old running this official account? I, for one, would really like to know this! And then people say, there are no ulterior motives going on in PCB against any player. Pathetic! — ہُما (@mysteriouslywow) October 18, 2019

Sharam tum ko magar ati nahi! — Baber Hasan (@BaberHasan) October 18, 2019

Your explanation is more absurd than the tweet itself. And just look at the tweet video again, what kind of promotion was THAT!!?? — Azhar (@az_usmani) October 18, 2019

After being sacked as captain of the Pakistan team, Sarfaraz Ahmed extended his wishes to the new captains.

"My good wishes are with Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team, and I hope they will continue to grow stronger and stronger," said Sarfaraz Ahmed.