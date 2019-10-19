 
Pakistan Cricket Board Trolled For "Untimely" Tweet After Sarfaraz Ahmed Sacking

Updated: 19 October 2019 11:32 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board was trolled on Twitter after they issued an apology for sharing an untimely celebration video.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked as the captain of Pakistan's Test and T20I side. © AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain from the Twenty20 International (T20I) and Test format. The PCB named Babar Azam as the T20I captain while Azhar Ali was appointed to lead Pakistan's team in the longest format of the game. Soon after the appointment of the new captains, the Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video on Twitter as a reply to another tweet, where Pakistan players can be seen dancing during a training session but it was deleted soon after. 

A journalist, however, posted the video again on his Twitter handle, leading to an apology from the PCB's official account.

"Here is @TheRealPCB tweet moments after Sarfaraz was sacked. Classy. (Background score courtesy my one-year old)," he tweeted.

"The PCB apologies for this post and accepts the timing of it was wrong. This was a pre-planned post as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign. The timing of this post clashed with the captaincy announcement for which the PCB offers its regrets," PCB tweeted.

Fans were not happy with PCB's clarification, called the apology "pathetic" and "disrespectful".

A fan even asked whether a two-year-old was running PCB's official Twitter handle.

"Oh really? Apologies? Wrong timing? Is a two-year old running this official account? I, for one, would really like to know this! And then people say, there are no ulterior motives going on in PCB against any player. Pathetic!" the tweet read.

After being sacked as captain of the Pakistan team, Sarfaraz Ahmed extended his wishes to the new captains.

"My good wishes are with Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team, and I hope they will continue to grow stronger and stronger," said Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Comments
