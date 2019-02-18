 
Pakistan Cricket Board Reacts After IMG-Reliance Pulls Out Of Their Twenty20 League

Updated: 18 February 2019 11:52 IST
The steps were taken in the wake of Pulwama terror attack that took place on Thursday.

IMG-Reliance pulled out from broadcasting the fourth edition of PSL. © Twitter: @thePSLt20

IMG-Reliance, on Sunday, pulled out from the production of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement in the form of a press release stating that they had a contingency plan in place. "We have been informed by IMG Reliance that they will be unable to partner with us for the remaining HBL PSL 2019 and PCB has reserved all its rights. The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities," PCB's Managing Director Wasim Khan said.

The cricket board also expressed "extreme disappointment" after PSL broadcast was suspended in India and the portrait of Imran Khan was removed from the Cricket Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. Moreover, photographs of Pakistan cricketers placed on the walls of the I.S. Bindra Stadium (earlier PCA stadium) were also removed by Punjab Cricket Association authorities on Sunday.

"The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate. History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, have always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries," Wasim added.

"Unfortunately, denying India cricket fans the right to follow HBL PSL by blocking all digital coverage as well as covering or removing portrait of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues are highly regrettable actions.

"The PCB intends to take up these incidents with the BCCI and the ICC at the upcoming ICC committee meeting in Dubai later this month."

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on Thursday after a car loaded with explosives rammed into a bus carrying the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlights
  • IMG-Reliance was to look after the live coverage of the matches
  • The portrait of Imran Khan was removed from the CCI in Mumbai
  • Photographs of Pakistan cricketers were removed from IS Bindra Stadium
