PCB Not To Renew Contracts Of Mickey Arthur And Support Staff

Updated: 07 August 2019 13:32 IST

Pakistan were knocked out in the league stage of World Cup 2019. They had finished fifth in the points table at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage.

Mickey Arthur was appointed as head coach of Pakistan in May 2016. © AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after the team's depressing performance in the recently concluded World Cup 2019, on Wednesday decided not to renew contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and batting coach Grant Flower. Pakistan failed to make it to the semi-final and were knocked out in the league stage of the World Cup in England. They ended fifth in the points table, sharing equal points with New Zealand. New Zealand had qualified for the semi-final on better run-rate and went on to play the final that they lost to England.

In a media release on Wednesday, PCB announced it had ended its association with the head coach, as well as the bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

The decision came following recommendations made at the review meeting held by PCB cricket committee in Lahore on August 2.

"On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men's team. We wish them every success in their future endeavours," said PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

Arthur was appointed as head coach of Pakistan in May 2016, thus becoming a head coach of an international team for the third time.

Under his guidance Pakistan became the number one ranked T20I side. He coached Pakistan to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title on June 18, with a stunning 180-run victory against arch-rivals India in the finals. This was the first time the Pakistan team managed to win the ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB will now invite applications for the four available positions.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Mickey Arthur Cricket
Highlights
  • Under Arthur's guidance Pakistan became the number one ranked T20I side
  • He coached Pakistan to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title on June 18
  • The PCB will now invite applications for the four available positions
