 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board Gives Players Fitness Ultimatum

Updated: 03 January 2020 21:01 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board said centrally contracted players will be fined 15 per cent of their monthly retainer if they fail their fitness test.

Pakistan Cricket Board Gives Players Fitness Ultimatum
Pakistan won only one of their six Tests in 2019. © AFP

Pakistan's cricket board Friday warned the national players to meet fitness standards or lose up to 15 per cent of their salary, as officials seek to address the team's fall in the international rankings. Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in England last year, and won only one of their six Test matches. They also fared badly in one-day internationals, winning just nine of their 25 and just one of their ten Twenty20 internationals, leaving the team as low as seventh in Tests and sixth in ODIs.

They did manage to cling to their world number one rankings in Twenty20 internationals -- but by just one point.

New head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had stressed fitness will be paramount as he tries to lift standards.

"All the available centrally contracted players will attend the two-day testing on January 6 and 7 in Lahore and any player failing to meet the minimum fitness requirements will be fined 15 per cent of his monthly retainer," said a Pakistan Cricket Board release Friday.

The cut will be maintained until the player gets fit again, it said.

Any player failing consecutive tests "will risk the chances of retaining his central contract category and may face demotion," warned the PCB.

Currently 19 top players are under contract in A, B and C categories and get monthly salaries ranging from 1.1 million to 0.5 million rupees based on their contract.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests at home against Bangladesh starting later this month, but pending clearance from Bangladesh Board.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan Cricket Board will hold a fitness test on January 6 and 7
  • Centrally contracted players who fail the test will be fined
  • Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has stressed fitness will be paramount
Related Articles
Former Pakistan Captain Says Sourav Ganguly Can Help Resume Bilateral Matches
Former Pakistan Captain Says Sourav Ganguly Can Help Resume Bilateral Matches
BBL: Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf
BBL: Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf's "Slit-Throat" Celebration Draws Flak On Twitter
Watch: Shahid Afridi Says He Smashed TV After Daughter Imitated
Watch: Shahid Afridi Says He Smashed TV After Daughter Imitated 'Aarti' Scene While Watching Show
"Never Sold My Country For Money, Bowled Even When Fingers Bled": Danish Kaneria Hits Out At Critics
"Never Sold My Country For Money, Bowled Even When Fingers Bled": Danish Kaneria Hits Out At Critics
Shoaib Akhtar Says Comments On Danish Kaneria Taken "Completely Out Of Context"
Shoaib Akhtar Says Comments On Danish Kaneria Taken "Completely Out Of Context"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.